FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
northernstar.info
Huskies dominate Western Illinois with historic scoring feat
DeKALB – The NIU women’s basketball team had a historic performance Thursday on its way to a 100-61 win against Western Illinois University. The Huskies (3-1) defeated Western Illinois (0-4), hitting a team-record 21 three-pointers, along with graduate guard Janae Poisson accounting for nine threes. The previous record for the most tree-pointers in a game dates back to the 2020 season when the Huskies hit 18 against Eastern Illinois University.
northernstar.info
Hockey set to defend home against ranked Illinois State
DeKALB – NIU hockey (0-14, 0-6 MCH) looks to end its 14-game losing streak against the Illinois State University Redbirds (12-2-2, 7-2-1 MCH) in a two-game home series Friday and Saturday. The Huskies have struggled to find an identity during this losing streak, and the team decided to take...
northernstar.info
Wrestling heads to Hoosier State for Sunday showcase
DeKALB – A quiet weekend is lined up for NIU sports as hockey and wrestling are the only sports set to compete. Hockey will defend its home rink against a ranked conference foe while wrestling travels east to the University of Purdue’s campus for a trio of duals.
northernstar.info
IN PICTURES: Barstool Sports draws excitement to NIU community
DeKALB – Fatty’s Pub & Grille hosted popular media group Barstool Sports’ Barstool College Football Show as the second episode of a two part series covering mid-week Mid-American Conference football games, the first being hosted Tuesday in Toledo, Ohio. Read the Northern Star’s coverage of the event, including interviews with multiple hosts of the show, in this gallery’s companion piece.
northernstar.info
‘Carmina Burana’ to be performed by School of Theatre and Dance
DeKALB – The School of Theatre and Dance will be performing “Carmina Burana,” a cantata first composed in 1935 by Carl Orff for its Fall Dance Concert. The first performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Stevens Building on campus. More performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on both Nov. 17 and 18 and at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 20.
northernstar.info
See ‘White Christmas’ at the Egyptian Theatre on Dec. 11
DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will be showing a holiday classic, “White Christmas” over winter break. The movie will be featured at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and will be shown in 35 mm. Tickets will range from $8 for those over the age of 65 and students with proof of ID and $10 for adults. Friends of Egyptian Theatre members will receive a $2 discount for their ticket.
northernstar.info
DeKalb County residents able to recycle old holiday lights year-round
DeKALB – DeKalb County offers a way for residents to recycle their old and broken holiday lights with the DeKalb County Holiday Lights Recycling Drive. There are four locations around DeKalb County where people can recycle their lights. Two of these locations, the DeKalb County Health Organization, 2550 North Annie Glidden Road, and the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W Prairie Drive, offer this service from Nov. 28 to Jan. 31 2023.
