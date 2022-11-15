DeKALB – The School of Theatre and Dance will be performing “Carmina Burana,” a cantata first composed in 1935 by Carl Orff for its Fall Dance Concert. The first performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Stevens Building on campus. More performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on both Nov. 17 and 18 and at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 20.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO