Officials in Hawaii’s Kauai are reportedly warning the public of the island’s largest infestation to date of fire ants that can “rain down on people and sting them.” These little fire ants (LFA) – the size of a sesame seed – are native to Central and South America, and are among the world’s worst invasive species.Officials say they are changing the way of life of residents in Hawaii, according to SFGate, a local news website.Experts have warned that in some of the heavily infested areas, the ants can move into peoples homes and sting them when they are asleep...

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO