Clemson, SC

Clemson selected to 35th NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed

By Abigail Angalet
 2 days ago

Via Clemson Athletic Communications :

The Clemson men’s soccer team was selected to the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed, earning a first round bye on Monday afternoon. This marks Clemson’s 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and fourth consecutive selection. The Tigers’ 35th selection moves them into a tie for seventh-most of any school.

Clemson will play its first game of the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Round of 32 against the winner of UCLA and California Baptist. That match is scheduled for Thursday, with Sunday’s match set to kick off at 6 p.m. Broadcast information is to be announced.

Clemson is 15-1-1 all-time in the Round of 32, and 58-28-8 in the tournament overall. The Tigers are 42-11-2 in NCAA Tournament play at home, and with the No. 6 seed have clinched the right to play at home in the round of 16 should they advance past Sunday’s match.

Clemson is 13-6-1 on the season, and is coming off its third ACC Championship appearance in four seasons. The Tigers fell to Syracuse 2-0 in the conference title match on Sunday in Cary, N.C. after defeating Notre Dame, Duke and Wake Forest to advance to the team’s fifth ACC final in Mike Noonan’s 13 season tenure, most of any school in that timeframe.

The full NCAA men’s soccer tournament bracket is linked HERE .

Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Clemson students get in for free with their All In student rewards app. Tickets will go on sale to the general public in the near future.

Twitter reacts to DeAndre Hopkins' dominant return to football

GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

