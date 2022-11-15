ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Taylor Swift Tour Ticket Fiasco Leads to Calls for Ticketmaster and Live Nation to Break Up

Fans of Taylor Swift encountered a number of issues while trying to obtain tickets to the singer's latest tour via Ticketmaster. These complications have reinvigorated calls from activists and politicians for the Department of Justice to investigate the decade's-old merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Ticketmaster and Live Nation have...

