Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
“The College Tour” on Amazon Prime features MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Season six of “The College Tour” on “Amazon Prime” has dropped. It features Missouri Southern. The university hosted a watch party today. The show highlights what it’s like to be a lion. You may remember, a production crew was on campus...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Carthage VFW Post 2590 Turkey Shoot
We welcome Michael A. Juris with the Carthage VFW Post 2590! Today he stops by to give us details on the Carthage VFW Turkey Shoot! An event for the community to come together and support our Veterans. Find out how you can take part right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
How you can be “Santa to a Senior”
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business needs your help so they can be a “Santa to a Senior”. This year marks the 12th year for the Home Instead “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. Here’s how it works, just come into the Region Ten...
fourstateshomepage.com
Food drive “domino run” at Granby Elementary
GRANBY, Mo. — There was a unique chain of “dominoes” in the Granby Elementary gymnasium. Boxes of mac-n-cheese, stuffing, cereal, and other non-perishables, eventually became part of a “Food Drive Domino Run.”. The food is part of an annual “Thanksgiving Food Drive” for students.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin students learn lessons in S.T.E.A.M.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Rockets were also part of the school day, today, for some Joplin kids. All thanks to the first-ever road trip for Joplin’s future science center. “I think it was fun and very entertaining. And it also taught us some things we didn’t know about,” said Tameryn Davis-Smith, Joplin Student.
fourstateshomepage.com
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
fourstateshomepage.com
Teachers in Carthage receive “Tiger Pride Kindness Awards”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Any award is a big deal for local teachers. They mean even more when an educational icon personally hands it to you. That’s what happened in one Southwest Missouri school district. Before her retirement last year, Laurel Rosenthal had been at Mark Twain Elementary School...
fourstateshomepage.com
“One Warm Coat” drive is open until December
JOPLIN, Mo. — A winter tradition is underway at Missouri Southern. The “One Warm Coat” drive, is organized by the university’s chapter of “Omicron Delta Kappa”, the National Leadership Honor Society. This is the 16th year of the collection drive. “We collect warm coats,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri woman sues Walmart for failure to warn about dangers of prenatal Acetaminophen exposure
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Missouri woman has filed a lawsuit against Walmart in federal court, alleging that the Bentonville-based retailer failed to warn about the dangers of prenatal exposure to Acetaminophen. The suit was filed in the Western District of Missouri court by Alana Swindell on November 10.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri American Water donates to the “Firefighter Grant Program”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is the latest local entity to benefit from a Missouri American Water grant program. It’s one of 44 recipients in the company’s “Firefighter Grant Program.”. The department received the maximum amount possible $1,200. The money will be used for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Free influenza, RSV, and COVID testing in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A COVID testing site in Joplin is now offering much more than that. “Nextgen Diagnostic Services” is now also testing for RSV, and Influenza A and B. It’s all free, and is set up as a drive-thru. It’s all taking place at the “Nextgen”...
fourstateshomepage.com
How Joplin played a part in the “Artemis 1” launch
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pieces of Joplin are now up in space. The Artemis 1 mission finally launched early this morning. Cables and harnesses in the solid rocket boosters are from the Joplin business, “Ducommun.”. NASA’s unmanned moon-orbiting mission had been delayed several times since August. About 50...
fourstateshomepage.com
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces separate criminal complaints that charged the Watermans with the same crimes on Nov. 3, 2022. The Watermans remain in federal custody.
jalopyjournal.com
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin City offices holiday hours and residential trash change
JOPLIN, MO. — This Thanksgiving, multiple Joplin City offices and will be closed during the holiday week along with a revised trash pick-up schedule. City of Joplin offices are closed Thursday, Nov. 24th & Friday, Nov. 25th. During this time, the following services and offices are also closed:. Joplin...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pizza delivery robbery, frozen water pipes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Law officers search for a domestic assault suspect at a home on the 18-block of Joplin’s west 21st street for several hours on Tuesday. As authorities continue their search they have now released his identity. They say 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Joplin assaulted a woman by punching her in the head multiple times and choking her. Smith has an active warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
fourstateshomepage.com
Farm-to-School initiative enters phase one in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Phase one of a $10 million “Farm-to-School” initiative program begins in Pittsburg. Community Green Farms is partnering with Leafy Green Farms to provide ten hydroponic farms to ten schools in southeast Kansas. Typically, food travels 1,500 miles from a farm to your plate. But, Leafy Green Farms is known as “hyper-organic,” which means it can be grown locally and consumed within 100 miles.
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons amp up traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving campaign
KANSAS (KSNF)— The Parsons Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies this weekend in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Beginning Saturday, November 19th until Monday, November 27th, Parsons Police will be actively enforcing Kansas occupant protection laws. Their agency will also provide education that serves a reminder that buckling seatbelts saves lives.
