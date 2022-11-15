Read full article on original website
Watch How Adult Elephants React to Birth in the Herd Just Moments After Adorable Baby is Born
For the first time in 8 years, the orphan-elephant heard in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is welcoming a new infant, and the response was inspiring to witness. All elephants celebrate a new baby with great fanfare, but Sheldrick’s herd of former orphans took it to the next level.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
Chilling final selfies of monster husband with wife on clifftop moments before he lured her to the edge & pushed her off
THESE are chilling final selfies of a monster husband with his wife on a clifftop just moments before he lured her to the edge and pushed her off. Hakan Aysal, 40 was found guilty of murdering Semra Aysal, 32, while on holiday in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey in June 2018.
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
An Owl in Illinois Steals a Stick Pony & Flies Off – Locals Think It’s a Wicked Witch
It's a bird... it's a plane... its an owl with a hobby horse in its talons?. Current situation at my parents house.....the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!
Man spies on house next door using binoculars: 'The neighbor said he watches you through the window every night'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked for a group home supporting adults with special needs. It was more than just a group home; it was their home.
Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food
A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
Dumb Dad Hangs Off Ledge At Yosemite National Park With His Two Kids Watching
I’m a full believer that people can do whatever the hell they want, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who are gonna have to pay the price. For example, these adrenaline junkies that go cliff diving, hang off buildings, etc…. You know, as long...
This Video of a Baby Bear Catching Snowflakes Is as Wholesome as It Gets: VIDEO
This bear cub may be the cutest thing you’ve seen all week, we can almost guarantee that. In this video posted by Outsider, a security camera outside a home caught a cute bear cub standing on its hind legs and reaching up toward the falling snowflakes. The bear wobbles...
Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer
Freelance photographer Jordan Anast captured a once in a lifetime photobomb: a great white shark bursting right out of the water behind a surfer. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren talks to Anast about that stunning moment.Nov. 3, 2022.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed
When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone
People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
Hilarious video of monkey realizing the 'Reality of Life' melts 1.3 million hearts
Monkeys are closely related to humans and, therefore, are one of the most intelligent animals in the world. Due to their friendly nature, people keep some breeds of monkeys as pets.
Man Fights Crocodile With Knife As It Held His Friend's Head in Its Jaws
Biologist Rick Shine told Newsweek that crocodiles trying to steal food from humans can become increasingly bold, leading to such savage attacks.
A Goat with Cyclops Eyes
© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
Texas Hunter Takes Deer With Three Eyes
What do you call blind buck? Right. No-eyed deer. But this buck was blind in only one eye. He could perfectly well with the other…two. What we have here is a three-eyed deer. On November 9th, Jon Wilson of Double Nickel Taxidermy in New Braunfels, Texas, posted a picture...
The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)
My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.
pethelpful.com
Goat Sweetly Smiles for the Camera in Video We Can't Resist
Everyone loves a pretty smile. We like to be complimented on them, and they do so much to brighten the days of the people around you. One farm animal was showing off her killer smile in this awesome video. TikTok user @leamangreenapplebarn recently shared a video of one of the...
Bear Has Absolute Meltdown After Smelling Porcupine Scent on Tree in Viral Trail Cam Video
A wild video that recently went viral shares just how sensitive a bear’s nose can be. Especially when the woodland animal is sensing something troublesome nearby. Something like a porcupine who is ready to quill any curious bear!. The video, which was featured on a Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook...
Body camera footage shows officers rush in when 1-month-old stops breathing
Police body camera footage shows the moment officers in Kansas City, Missouri, entered a home to save a 1-month-old infant battling RSV. Officers Charles Owen and Richard DuChaine describe the experience with CNN.
