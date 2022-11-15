ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
The Independent

Eight-foot crocodile enters home late at night to search for food

A crocodile went inside a house in a village in Etawah in India’s Uttar Pradesh state in search of prey, shocking the family that was fast asleep.Around 10.30pm on 29 October, the local media reported that the family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia village in Etawah was woken up by the bleating of their goats and when they tried to see why they found the eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. But the crocodile soon entered one of the rooms, and that’s when all hell broke loose.The family later called the police who told them to lock the reptile inside...
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
justpene50

A Goat with Cyclops Eyes

© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.
Field & Stream

Texas Hunter Takes Deer With Three Eyes

What do you call blind buck? Right. No-eyed deer. But this buck was blind in only one eye. He could perfectly well with the other…two. What we have here is a three-eyed deer. On November 9th, Jon Wilson of Double Nickel Taxidermy in New Braunfels, Texas, posted a picture...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
pethelpful.com

Goat Sweetly Smiles for the Camera in Video We Can't Resist

Everyone loves a pretty smile. We like to be complimented on them, and they do so much to brighten the days of the people around you. One farm animal was showing off her killer smile in this awesome video. TikTok user @leamangreenapplebarn recently shared a video of one of the...
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy