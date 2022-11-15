Read full article on original website
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Biden cheers midterms, but predicts Democrats may fall short on votes to codify Roe
At a press conference in Indonesia following his meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden celebrated the results of the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the Senate and blunt Republican gains in the House. Biden in particular cheered the strength of American democracy and what...
House panel to hold hearing on crypto exchange FTX collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers plan to investigate the failure of FTX, the large crypto exchange that collapsed last week and filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving investors and customers staring at losses that could total in the billions of dollars. The House Financial Services Committee said Wednesday that it expects...
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
A Chinese spokesperson has accused Canada of acting in a "condescending manner" following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen
'America's comeback starts right now': Donald Trump announces third run for presidency
Former President Donald Trump is making a third run at the presidency, he announced Tuesday night. "America's comeback starts right now," Trump told a crowd gathered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess “unprecedented”
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.”
Binance proposes fund to save crypto from future failures
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is proposing the creation of a rescue fund that would save otherwise healthy crypto companies from failure, aiming to stave off the cascading effects of last week's implosion of FTX, the world's third-largest crypto exchange. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao...
Business group sues over new corporate ownership database
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small business lobbying group filed suit Tuesday to block the Treasury Department's upcoming requirement that tens of millions of small businesses register with the government as part of an effort to prevent the criminal abuse of anonymous shell companies. The National Small Business Association argues...
Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate leaving profession: survey
In the United States, young primary care physicians are reporting heightened levels of burnout and emotional distress. Those who reported these mental health problems were more likely to say the quality of care they provided declined during the pandemic. Forty-five percent of U.S. physicians over the age of 55 plan...
