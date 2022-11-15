ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

Flat Out Friday tickets now on sale

Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, returns to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Originating in 2014, Flat Out Friday is indoor, flat track motorcycle racing on a sticky soda syrup track. Riders from the ages of six to 79 years old come from across the country to compete at the largest indoor flat track race in the U.S.A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Mitchell Airport's coat check is back!

Mitchell Airport's convenient coat check service is back for the fourth year, reminding us once again why MKE is one of the easiest airports in the country to fly. Headed somewhere warm? Drop your coat at the Summerfest Marketplace in the main concourse and it's just $2 a day with a $10 max to leave your coats, gloves and other winter gear behind as you jet off into the sunshine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Branch out this season and swing by Feztival of Trees

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Five is the magic number for Tripoli Shrine Center’s beloved Feztival of Trees. The indoor, family-friendly event celebrates five golden rings this year and costs only $5 for adults – it's free for kids.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Milwaukee County approves first historic LGBTQ landmark

This week, The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved historic landmark designation for the site of the Black Nite Uprising, 400 N. Plankinton Ave. This is the first official historical monument, marker or memorial in Wisconsin to be devoted to the history of LGBTQ people. The Black Nite Uprising was...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville

A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
MILWAUKEE, WI

