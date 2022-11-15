Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas shoppers struggle with mammoth Tesco queue and crashing site
People looking to secure a Tesco Christmas slot this morning have complained of a queue of over 100,000 by 6am and a crashing site.Delivery Saver customers were told they could book a slot from 6am on November 15, but some complained that the queue was opened before the advertised time.Posting on Twitter, one customer said: “I logged on at 5.59 (am) to get ready only to find over 135,000 in the queue already.”By 6.13am, users were posting screenshots that showed the queue was up to 180,000 people.Shortly after 9am a customer posted: “I got on after a 2.5 hour wait....
Apple Insider
Apple's AirPods Pro Christmas ad concentrates on sharing music
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released a new ad for Christmas and the holiday season, focusing on sharing audio with two sets ofAirPods Pro, and one iPhone. The new 98-second ad is called "Share the Joy," and...
knowtechie.com
Google One VPN is now available on Windows and Mac
Google One has rolled out its VPN service to Windows and Mac users. Available to all Google One subscribers at the 2TB level or higher, it was previously only available on mobile. Now, desktop users can also use the VPN client on Windows and Mac computers. If you’re a qualifying...
knowtechie.com
TikTok is down for a ton of people right now (updated)
If you were trying to ignore work or school this morning and watch TikTok, we have bad news. The video app is down for a ton of people right now. According to Downdetector, 3,856 people have reported outages. It’s unclear if it is location or device-specific at this time.
Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99
Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Full list of stores including Kroger, Walmart making major change at checkout – and it means you can skip lines
MANY retailers are adopting a major change at their checkout lines to help consumers get out of the store quicker. To meet concerns over the pandemic as well as to keep hiring requirements low amid a labor shortage, top retailers like Walmart and Lowes have opted for more self-checkout options in stores.
Walmart Black Friday Sales Events Starting Now
The nation’s largest retailer put another nail in the coffin of the the traditional "Black Friday." There's no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving for the deals anymore.
10 Holiday Shopping Secrets Retailers Don’t Want You To Know
If there's one thing finance experts agree on this holiday season, it's shopping early to get the best deals. And even if you aren't planning to buy immediately, it's best to begin tracking prices so...
Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lego Black Friday deals 2022: Best early sales on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more
Lego has a bumper month in the days leading up to Christmas. As one of the top toy brands among kids and adults alike, sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. And with Black Friday marking your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, it’s the perfect time for some early gift shopping.From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound to be a...
The Verge
Microsoft drops Xbox Series S price to $249.99 for the holidays
Microsoft is dropping the price of its Xbox Series S console to $249.99 for the holidays. The new promotional price starts today and includes special holiday-themed packaging. It’s part of a series of Black Friday deals from Microsoft that includes up to $300 off the new Surface Laptop 5, $200 off select Surface Pro 9 models, and up to 67 percent off Xbox digital games.
Guitar World Magazine
We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for
Get the jump on the biggest guitar savings of the year with our pick of the best deals coming to Guitar Center next week. We’re just a matter of days away from this year’s official Guitar Center Black Friday sale. GC has reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that, once their current Holiday Deals (opens in new tab) are through, there will be five whole days of mega deals, dropping on Thursday November 24th and continuing through until Monday 28th. They’ve also shared the full list of deals with us. Want to know what juicy guitar offers are coming your way next week? Keep reading for our highlights…
knowtechie.com
AI can now create a better profile picture for your Tinder account
You can now use AI to generate new profile pictures because it’s better at selfies than you are. A new service called PhotoAI costs $19, uses 10 and 20 of your badly-taken selfies, and creates a pack of AI-created images for you. You can choose pop art, polaroid-style, royals,...
Digital Trends
Apple’s latest AirPods are on sale for Black Friday
The third-generation AirPods, the latest model in this line of Apple’s wireless earbuds, are currently available for just $160 in the early Walmart Black Friday deals. That’s $39 in savings from their original price of $199, and if you’re an Apple fan, you would know that you won’t often see such discounts for the newest versions of the brand’s products. If you take advantage of this offer, you also won’t have to go through the chaos when the Black Friday deals roll out on the shopping holiday itself, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
knowtechie.com
Google Pixel 8: Release, price, and features
It feels like yesterday that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were released. Now, leaks for Google’s Pixel 8 are coming out, and the device looks pretty good. Leaks for the chip powering the devices, rumored design changes, and a big display change are all floating around. Renders of what the devices could look like are also out, and they’re impressive.
knowtechie.com
Twitter will relaunch paid verification on November 29
Elon Musk intends to re-launch Twitter Blue Verified accounts by the end of the month, the self-described Chief Twit said last night. In a tweet, Musk timetabled the relaunch for November 29 in order to “make sure that it is rock solid.”. Twitter suspended its paid verification service after...
Comments / 0