beckershospitalreview.com
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
beckershospitalreview.com
Catholic Health suffers credit rating downgrade
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health had its credit rating downgraded and is in danger of defaulting on its covenants, Moody's said Nov. 17. The nonprofit health system, which serves residents in Western New York state with four acute care hospitals and several other facilities, saw its rating on approximately $364 million of debt drop from "B1" to "Caa2." Staffing costs, ongoing impacts from the pandemic and a prolonged labor dispute have resulted in "material cash flow losses," which are unlikely to go away anytime soon, Moody's said.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Robust liquidity' helps keep expanding CaroMont rating high: Fitch
Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health had its credit rating maintained at "AA-" even as the expanding healthcare system builds new projects and experiences higher labor costs and losses on investments, Fitch Ratings said in a Nov. 18 report. CaroMont, which is expanding current facilities at its 435-bed Gaston Memorial Hospital as...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Here's when to buy stocks as Wall Street warnings suggest a recession is imminent, according to Bank of America
Signs are growing that an economic recession is imminent, according to Bank of America. An inverted yield curve, a slowdown in home sales, and a big drop in global freight rates suggest the economy is slowing down. BofA recommends investors focus on bond investing in the first half of 2023...
This Dividend Aristocrat With A 7% Yield Is A Real Buy Low Opportunity
VF Corporation (VFC) is down 60% year-to-date thanks to a confluence of factors - global growth challenges, a tough retail environment and consumer discretionary stocks, in general, being out of favor. That's created a potential bargain, however, for dividend income investors. The yield is all the way up to 7%...
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years
Chasing yield can be a dangerous pursuit, but this high-yield stock is one worth locking up.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
kitco.com
Gold's next act - Felix Zulauf says precious metals will rise on debt worries, geopolitical tensions
Felix Zulauf believes gold will head higher in the latter half of this decade, supported by geopolitical tensions and government debt. Zulauf, CEO of Zulauf Consulting, spoke to Kitco on Monday at the 2022 Precious Metal Summit Zurich. He said gold is starting to look past the Fed tightening and strong US dollar which has hurt the metal.
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
1 Cheap Industrial Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell
This iconic toolmaker is making hard choices that are hurting its results, but it should set the business up for a solid rebound.
2 REIT Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
Investors often overlook the fundamentals when the mood on Wall Street turns negative. That creates opportunity.
Is Your Portfolio Way Down? Get Paid to De-Risk Your Portfolio With These 2 Dividend Growth Stocks
2022 has been a brutal year for investors. These two dividend stocks can boost your returns and lower your risk.
3 Reasons Dollar Tree Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
This discount retailer has a lot of advantages right now.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
beckershospitalreview.com
After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media
After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...
