beckershospitalreview.com

11 recent health system innovation moves

Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
beckershospitalreview.com

Catholic Health suffers credit rating downgrade

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health had its credit rating downgraded and is in danger of defaulting on its covenants, Moody's said Nov. 17. The nonprofit health system, which serves residents in Western New York state with four acute care hospitals and several other facilities, saw its rating on approximately $364 million of debt drop from "B1" to "Caa2." Staffing costs, ongoing impacts from the pandemic and a prolonged labor dispute have resulted in "material cash flow losses," which are unlikely to go away anytime soon, Moody's said.
beckershospitalreview.com

'Robust liquidity' helps keep expanding CaroMont rating high: Fitch

Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health had its credit rating maintained at "AA-" even as the expanding healthcare system builds new projects and experiences higher labor costs and losses on investments, Fitch Ratings said in a Nov. 18 report. CaroMont, which is expanding current facilities at its 435-bed Gaston Memorial Hospital as...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move

With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Motley Fool

Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
beckershospitalreview.com

After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media

After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...

