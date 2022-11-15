Read full article on original website
Related
Heinz tomato ketchup tops inflation survey of UK branded groceries
The cost of Heinz tomato ketchup in UK supermarkets has shot up 53% since 2020, making it the biggest riser in of a list of leading branded groceries. Two other Heinz products also made the top 10 in the index of average price rises compiled by the consumer group Which? – the brand’s cream of chicken and tomato soups.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Wetherspoons warns of major change to breakfast menu amid shortage of key ingredient
Diners who enjoy their breakfast at a Wetherspoon pub could find their meal looks a lot different. For a national shortage of eggs means that some branches of the chain are unable to include all the usual ingredients. It has said the change is down to "temporary supply issues" after...
Price of popular branded food products as much as double in two years – Which?
The price of some of the most popular branded food products have as much as doubled in the last two years, research has found.Heinz Tomato Ketchup saw the biggest average percentage increase overall, with its 460g top-down version increasing by 53% or 91p across six major supermarkets – although this reached 70% or £1.06 in one particular supermarket over the two-year period, according to a study by Which?Dolmio Lasagne Sauce (470g) saw the second biggest average percentage increase of the 79 branded products in the watchdog’s survey, up 47% or 61p in two years and as much as 107% or...
TikTok Is Stunned By Walmart's Secret Grocery Barcodes
Walmart is the country's largest employee, so it should be no surprise that a recent TikTok video exposing one of its operating practices could generate significant traction (via USA Today). In what may appear to be sorcery, the workers in Walmart's online pick-up and delivery, OPD, only need to scan the picture of the Great Value brand packaging instead of a traditional barcode on the side of the package.
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22
"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
I’m a Dollar Tree super shopper – I made a $10 meal for my family of five using six ingredients
A TIKTOKER has shown that making dinner for your family doesn’t have to be expensive by making a meal for her entire family of five for just $10. Influencer EbonieBoeb regularly creates content around cheap food hacks for large groups of people on the platform. Recently, she created a...
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping
As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A and Wingstop, and the bigger chain dominated almost every category
I ordered chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and brownies from both famous fast-food chains to see which had the best food and value.
How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
The Internet Is Divided Over Ocean Spray's Surreal Thanksgiving Commercial
Every holiday season is a time when we can expect to see special advertisements from our favorite food brands. In most cases, the aim of the marketing is to encourage an emotional reaction in viewers, whether that be through laughter or tears. If an ad can get you talking about it with your friends and family, then it has achieved some level of success. Take, for example, the emotional McDonald's commercial that comes out every Christmas season, each one seemingly trying to outdo the last in terms of how many tears it can get its viewers to shed.
British Christmas Dinner Is At Risk Of Being Cancelled Because Of Bird Flu
With Christmas just a month away, the timing for an outbreak in Britain couldn't be more inconvenient. Christmas around the world doesn't look the same as it does in America, especially when it comes to food on the menu. Turkey is a mainstay in both countries, but traditional British dinner differs by including roast parsnips, pigs in a blanket, red cabbage, bread sauce, Brussels sprouts, and boiled vegetables (via British Council). According to YouGov, 10% of UK residents claim chicken to be their second favorite holiday meat. Other less common Christmas proteins include beef, lamb, pork, goose, and duck.
The Importance Of Smell In Food
Over the last three years, many of us can recall what it was like not to have the benefit of one of life's joys: smell (thank you, COVID-19). Many reported the complete loss of smell (per Healthline), perhaps to the point that cooking with your mouth or nose was out of the question.
Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys
The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.
The Difference Between Cream Of Wheat And Oatmeal
There may be no breakfast more comforting than a bowl of oatmeal. Whether entirely plain or sweetened with brown sugar and cinnamon, oatmeal is a restorative (via Seven Point Wellness), generally healthful dish that has been cherished for years on end. Often associated with breakfast, items like porridge (ala Goldilocks) or congee also abound throughout the rest of the day's meals.
Sam's Club Just Dropped Their Hot Dog Combo To $1.38
We've all heard the old adage that you shouldn't shop for groceries when you're hungry. In one study, according to Reuters, research revealed that grocery shoppers purchased a higher ratio of high-calorie foods to low-calorie foods closer to dinnertime when compared with shoppers who were at the same store earlier in the day. At Sam's Club, one way to help prevent those shopping-while-hungry impulse buys would be to stop in the store's café for a bite to eat before hitting the aisles.
McDonald's Calls On Ted Lasso For Savory World Cup Campaign And Sparks Internet Frenzy
"Ted Lasso" is a key ingredient in McDonald's recipe for success during the World Cup — the restaurant has included the show's star Jason Sudeikis in its World Cup advertisement, which is causing a bit of a frenzy online. Per IMDb, the show follows an American coach who takes over an English soccer team, so the campaign seems like a perfect way to tie pop culture and fast food in with the tournament.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0