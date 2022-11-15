(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added. According to Thanedar, those aren't the...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO