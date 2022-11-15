Read full article on original website
Election deniers fail in battleground states, but ‘Act III’ awaits in 2024
In an election that Democrats and experts on democracy framed as a fulcrum for future fair elections, voters in key states last week rejected many candidates who pushed false claims about the 2020 election. In battleground states, which MLive is defining as the six where Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was...
interlochenpublicradio.org
New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right
Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
Whitmer is on the short list of 2024 presidential contenders. She says she’s not interested.
The national profile of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has only served to grow in the wake of Democrats’ historic win in Michigan, despite every indication from the stateswoman herself that any aspirations of higher office are not on the forefront of her mind. Whitmer was a part of history earlier...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Detroit News
Matt DePerno announces campaign for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Matt DePerno, who lost his bid for attorney general but has been a favorite of former President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he wants to be the Michigan Republican Party's new chairman. The lawyer from Kalamazoo launched his campaign six days after the midterm election, in which...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmaker launches 'Grand New Party' PAC, says GOP was 'too passive'
Lansing — A group of Michigan Republicans launched an initiative aimed at electing conservatives and accused party leaders of being "too moderate" and "too passive" during a press conference Monday, six days after the GOP suffered historic losses at the ballot box. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced a...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss
Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices
Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 candidacy
NBC 26 spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
WWMTCw
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
fox2detroit.com
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House
FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win
(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added. According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
Michigan sets records in midterm voting. Turnout is another story.
It was a record midterm election in Michigan last week. More Michiganders are registered to vote than ever before and more people voted — more than half of the state's voting-age population. But what about voter turnout? The chart below shows the voter turnout rate for midterm elections — the percentage who actually...
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
No-fault auto reform advocates hopeful 'fix' will happen after election day
Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes are optimistic that Michigan's no-fault reform law will be changed following Election Day.
Fox17
Scathing leaked memo from Michigan GOP blames Tudor Dixon for midterm losses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the wake of stunning Democratic midterm gains, candidate for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon on Thursday made public a Michigan Republican Party memo spelling out what led to historic GOP losses in this week’s election. In a Tweet, Dixon, who was the winner of...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as 'Michigan Craft Beverage' month
LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage month on Monday to recognize Michigan's craft beverage industry's economic development and social benefits. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the nation, and...
