Michigan State

New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right

Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Matt DePerno announces campaign for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Matt DePerno, who lost his bid for attorney general but has been a favorite of former President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he wants to be the Michigan Republican Party's new chairman. The lawyer from Kalamazoo launched his campaign six days after the midterm election, in which...
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss

Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices

Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House

FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added.  According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as 'Michigan Craft Beverage' month

LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage month on Monday to recognize Michigan's craft beverage industry's economic development and social benefits. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the nation, and...
