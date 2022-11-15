Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot man who fled traffic stop on west side; gun, ski mask recovered
DETROIT – Detroit police said they shot a man who was fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday on the city’s west side and recovered a gun and a ski mask at the location. Officials were called Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15) to the area of Strathmoor Street and Joy Road on Detroit’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say 2 men shot each other during altercation in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia Police Department said two men shot each other during an altercation. The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Perrin Street in Livonia. A witness said they saw a man with a gun enter a car and strike another vehicle as he fled the area.
fox2detroit.com
Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending that two officers and one supervisor are suspended without pay after a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers last week. He has also placed a supervisor on administrative duty while the investigation continues. White said...
Detroit police chief suspends 2 officers, 1 supervisor after deadly shooting
Detroit Police Chief James White said he is suspending two officers and one supervisor following a deadly officer-involved shooting last week. Another supervisor was placed on administrative duty.
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments; suspect arrested
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
abc12.com
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
Man, 19, now charged with murder of Roseville woman found in truck after minor crash
ROSEVILLE, MI – A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a woman’s dead body was found in the back of a truck he was driving in October. Stephen Freeman has already been charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property, but had the murder charge added on Tuesday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced.
WNEM
Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Questions surround a grandfather’s death after he was hit by multiple vehicles on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the unthinkable to happen to a senior citizen as a hit-and-run accident took the life of 72-year-old Michael Thomas on I-96 in Detroit. It wasn’t just one vehicle but multiple cars that hit Thomas. So much has become a mystery since his death. “It...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor says wife of jeweler shot to death is in danger if murder-for-hire suspect gets bail
Attorney Marco Bisbikis is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of popular Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson. He and two others of the four suspected in the murder appeared in court today.
fox2detroit.com
All 11,341 backlogged rape kits from Detroit have been tested, Wayne County Prosecutor says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every one of the more than 11,000 untested rape kits that were found in 2009 during a tour of a Detroit Police Department property storage room have been reviewed. The Wayne County Prosecutor said Wednesday that all 11,341 rape kits that had collected since 1984 had...
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. Both were related to school threats
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
WJR
Desperate Armed Suspects Still at Large after Dealership Heist Turned Fatal
AUBURN HILLS, November 14, 2022 ~ A shelter in place order at Oakland University was lifted early Monday morning, after armed suspects involved in multiple vehicle thefts and at least one fatality allegedly left the campus. Vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Genesee County where shots were allegedly fired,...
fox2detroit.com
Pharmacist charged in large-scale 'sizzurp' bust
A Livonia pharmacist is accused of running an illegal operation out of the back of the pharmacy. Authorities say he was selling promethazine, a prescription cough syrup, the key ingredient in a cocktail known as"purple drank" or "sizzurp," to drug dealers.
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
