Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say 2 men shot each other during altercation in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia Police Department said two men shot each other during an altercation. The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Perrin Street in Livonia. A witness said they saw a man with a gun enter a car and strike another vehicle as he fled the area.
LIVONIA, MI
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man, 19, now charged with murder of Roseville woman found in truck after minor crash

ROSEVILLE, MI – A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a woman’s dead body was found in the back of a truck he was driving in October. Stephen Freeman has already been charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property, but had the murder charge added on Tuesday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced.
ROSEVILLE, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pharmacist charged in large-scale 'sizzurp' bust

A Livonia pharmacist is accused of running an illegal operation out of the back of the pharmacy. Authorities say he was selling promethazine, a prescription cough syrup, the key ingredient in a cocktail known as"purple drank" or "sizzurp," to drug dealers.
LIVONIA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
