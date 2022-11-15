Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool
This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
Ars Technica
When is a Porsche not a Porsche? When it’s a 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT
Call it platform sharing, call it badge engineering, call it what you like—car companies have collaborated with each other to make cars for much of the automobile's history. Sometimes these link-ups happen between companies that might normally be considered rivals: Honda and Rover in the 1980s; the BMW/Toyota project that gave us the new Supra; or perhaps the forthcoming electric vehicle platform-sharing between Ford and Volkswagen or General Motors and Honda.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Autoweek.com
Electric Vehicles Experience Reliability “Growing Pains”
A new survey by Consumer Reports finds hybrid cars have the highest reliability. The results for electric vehicles was much worse. Interestingly, the issues with EVs do not generally involve the drivetrains themselves; rather, the electronic aids on board. The top two spots in the CU Brand Reliability Rankings haven’t...
CAR AND DRIVER
Audi Redesigned Its Iconic Four-Ring Logo. Can You Tell?
Audi has redesigned its highly recognizable four-ring logo, giving it a new two-dimensional appearance. The new-look emblem also trades the old chrome-colored rings for new black and white ones. Along with the updated logo, Audi standardizes its font style and now puts model identification on the B-pillar. Most people probably...
Autoweek.com
The 7 Coolest New Motorcycles from EICMA 2022
The Milan Motorcycle show, also known as EICMA, is the holy grail of manufacturer-based bike shows and is generally the stage where the biggest announcements in the two-wheeled world are made. The show has made a stunning recovery since its year hiatus in 2020, in opposition to the prospects of many automotive shows. And this year's show set the tone for a resounding year of motorcycling.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
hypebeast.com
Lamborghini's Huracán Sterrato Is a Bonkers V10 All-Terrain Supercar
Lamborghini has officially unveiled the unusual and utterly bonkers Huracán Sterrato. It comes as competitive companies such as Porsche showcase its off-road-ready 911 prototype, and conventional all-terrain cars become increasingly capable of keeping up with the supercars of today. However, for Lamborghini, it takes this one step further by creating the world’s first all-terrain supercar.
Autoweek.com
VW Readies Scout, but Will It Be as Pricey as Rivian?
VW shares new teaser image of 2026 Scout SUV EV, which it plans to produce alongside a four-door electric pickup. The automaker has launched a website for Scout enthusiasts ahead of the first appearance of the SUV in concept form in 2023. Scout EVs will be produced stateside, with VW...
Autoweek.com
The Buick Century Is Now a Luxury Yacht for the Road
Buick reveals Century luxury minivan for the Chinese market, offered in four- and six-passenger versions. The minivan boasts a 32-inch screen built into the powered limousine window partition, among other luxury features. The Buick brand has a loyal following in China and offers a more varied lineup in the country...
Autoweek.com
Here’s What the Lucid Gravity EV SUV Promises
Lucid revealed a first glimpse of 2024 Gravity electric SUV, promising more range than any other EV on the market, with the exception of the company's 520-mile Air sedan. The SUV is expected to be offered in two- and three-row forms, along with a glass roof option. The SUV will...
