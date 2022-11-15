ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree of Life lighting ceremony returns to Tift Regional

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
The 37th Annual Tree of Life lighting ceremony will be held in person this year on the front lawn of Tift Regional Medical Center on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Special Photo: Tift Regional

TIFTON — The 37th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be held on the front lawn of Tift Regional Medical Center, located at 901 E. 18th Street in Tifton.

Lights on the tree can be purchased in honor or memory of a special person, with all proceeds benefiting the patients of Hospice of Tift Area and the TRMC Anita Stewart Oncology Center who need extra support. The event will include a candle-lighting ceremony, live holiday music, and complimentary refreshments.

