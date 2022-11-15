BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO