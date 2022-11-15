Read full article on original website
Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now
WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
‘I actually hope I’m wrong’: Storm Team4’s Kammerer forecasts little snow this winter
November has been fairly warm across the D.C. area, and it seems those unseasonably warm days may just be setting the stage for what this winter has in store. Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer is out with his annual winter weather forecast, but it doesn’t come with much hope for a white Christmas.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Daily Debrief for Nov 15, 2022
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10696 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 15, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
Hypothermia Alert Issued for Monday Night Until Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County has issued a Hypothermia Alert for 11:00 pm Mon. 11/14 – 9:00 am Tues. 11/15. Expect the wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely.
Sinkhole closes portion of Clopper Road in both directions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June of 2022 regarding another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a sinkhole closed a portion of Clopper Road on Tuesday. Clopper Road is currently closed in both directions...
Morning Notes
Rosslyn-Based Tech News Site Closing — “Protocol, the upstart technology news website launched by former Politico owner and publisher Robert Allbritton in early 2020, will shutter later this week and lay off dozens of staffers, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.” Protocol just published this article on Arlington and HQ2. [CNN]
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes hit Dinwiddie, King and Queen, Caroline County during Friday storms
Two tornados touched down in Central Virginia in the midst of severe weather and numerous tornado warnings across the region on Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
All Of Your Silver Line Questions, Answered
The decades-long wait is over. Starting Tuesday afternoon, passengers will be able to take the Silver Line all the way to Dulles Airport and beyond to Ashburn in Loudoun County. The $3 billion project has had a series of ups and downs since it was conceived in the 60s, put...
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia
Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays. The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
“Season’s Greenings” at U.S. Botanic Garden to Offer Holiday Cheer Indoors and Out”
From the United States Botanic Garden (100 Maryland Avenue, SW):. “The U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) will offer a garden-wide “Season’s Greenings” holiday display this year, running from Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, closed on December 25. As part of the festivities, G-gauge model trains will run between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day in the gated outdoor gardens and the Conservatory will feature poinsettias, holiday decor, and D.C. landmarks made from plants.
Montgomery County Has Issued a Hypothermia Alert Starting Sunday Night Until Monday Morning
Montgomery County has issued a Hypothermia Alert for 8:00 pm Sun. 11/13 until 10:00 am Mon. 11/14. Expect the wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers if you go outside. Take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is...
New plans to reshape Alexandria’s West End kick off with meeting tonight
Tonight, the City of Alexandria is launching a kick-off meeting for the 18-month process of updating and potentially reshaping city policy governing the West End. According to the city’s website, the goal is to “engage the community to create a shared vision for the future of Alexandria West, addressing topics such as equity, culture, housing, getting around, land use, parks, and safety.”
