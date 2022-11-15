ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dancing man on top of 18-wheeler slams into bridge and later dies, Texas police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A 25-year-old man either jumped or climbed onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance, authorities in Texas said.

But when the semitrailer traveling south on the Eastex Freeway passed underneath a bridge, the dancing man slammed into the overpass and was knocked off the vehicle, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the Houston Police Department. He landed on the freeway below.

First responders were called to the scene near the Tuam Street bridge at about 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Authorities said they believe the man might have been recording himself as he danced atop the truck. A video shared on Facebook shows the man dancing on the semitrailer before the fatal incident.

Police questioned and released the driver of the 18-wheeler. He was unaware someone had gotten on top of his truck, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

