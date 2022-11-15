ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Caller reports mother shot, wounded by stray bullet in east Fort Worth drive-by shooting

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A woman who was not the target in a drive-by shooting was wounded Monday night in an east Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported someone had shot through a window and their mother was bleeding, according to a police log.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Millet Avenue.

Detectives determined that the woman was shot by a stray bullet and officers do not believe she or the family’s home were the intended target.

No one had been arrested in the case as of Tuesday.

ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

