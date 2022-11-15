Caller reports mother shot, wounded by stray bullet in east Fort Worth drive-by shooting

A woman who was not the target in a drive-by shooting was wounded Monday night in an east Fort Worth neighborhood, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported someone had shot through a window and their mother was bleeding, according to a police log.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Millet Avenue.

Detectives determined that the woman was shot by a stray bullet and officers do not believe she or the family’s home were the intended target.

No one had been arrested in the case as of Tuesday.