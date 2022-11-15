AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Colorbiotics has introduced Biomag ™ Easy Pave, an innovative soybean oil-based solution that transforms recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) into new low-volume roadways, parking lots or driveways by binding and sealing RAP millings with three simple steps. Across early projects, Easy Pave has been surprising customers with the reduced time it takes to cure and be fully in-service. And, the process is so easy property owners can complete projects themselves and asphalt contractors can offer it as a cost-efficient alternative to hot mix pavement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005879/en/ Easy Pave is spray-applied on 100% RAP millings before being compacted with an asphalt roller. (Photo: Business Wire)

