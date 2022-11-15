ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorious

1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History

And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
boatingmag.com

Sea-Doo Introduces Limited Edition RXP-X APEX 300

Model offers one-of-a-kind look, hydraulic steering damper and must be ordered by November 30th. Sea-Doo teased a hotrod version of their RXP-X 300 speedster earlier this year, putting F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo in the saddle for a high-speed romp around Miami. As summer waned, we got our own turn at the controls.
conceptcarz.com

Initial look of first-ever 2024 Mazda CX-90 in new Artisan Red paint

Three-Row Crossover SUV Hints Large Proportions and New Color. Mazda North American Operations previews the first-ever 2024 CX-90, set to make its world debut in January 2023. The three-row CX-90 is built on Mazda's all-new large platform and represents the company's newest flagship vehicle with wider, longer, and more aggressive proportions than any current Mazda vehicle.
Autoblog

Vespa's most powerful scooter unveiled to put dolce vita on fast-forward

Piaggio's Vespa sub-brand has introduced its most powerful scooter to date. Worthy of the GTV nameplate, the two-wheeler packs more power than many classic economy cars and a head-turning design that ensures it stands out even in cities where scooters are everywhere. Vespa borrowed the GTV designation from the car...
GolfWRX

2022 GolfWRX Holiday Gift Guide presented by PGA TOUR Superstore

It’s that time of year again, GolfWRX members, the moment we start filling our wish lists with the golf gear we want this holiday season. The GolfWRX Holiday Gift Guide was created to ensure that our readers give (and hopefully receive) the very best golf gifts on the planet.
Golf.com

At a busy practice range, when should you feel obligated to forfeit your spot?

The other day I was hitting balls at a crowded range with another golfer standing behind me, waiting for my spot. When I finished my bucket, I wanted to keep practicing so I got a refill — at which point the guy behind me gave me the stink eye and muttered something under his breath. He was obviously peeved that I didn’t give up my place. Was I supposed to?
The Associated Press

Colorbiotics’ Biomag™ Easy Pave transforms asphalt surfacing with RAP millings

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Colorbiotics has introduced Biomag ™ Easy Pave, an innovative soybean oil-based solution that transforms recycled asphalt pavement (RAP) into new low-volume roadways, parking lots or driveways by binding and sealing RAP millings with three simple steps. Across early projects, Easy Pave has been surprising customers with the reduced time it takes to cure and be fully in-service. And, the process is so easy property owners can complete projects themselves and asphalt contractors can offer it as a cost-efficient alternative to hot mix pavement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005879/en/ Easy Pave is spray-applied on 100% RAP millings before being compacted with an asphalt roller. (Photo: Business Wire)
IOWA STATE

