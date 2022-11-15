Read full article on original website
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
NME
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
Elon Musk — who said Twitter would be the 'most accurate' — apparently snubs Jimmy Fallon's plea to stop #RIPJimmyFallon from trending
Jimmy Fallon pleaded for Elon Musk to stop the false #RIPJimmyFallon from trending on Twitter. But the social media giant's new billionaire owner apparently snubbed the comedian. "Fix what?" Musk tweeted back to Fallon on Wednesday morning as the hashtag was still trending. Jimmy Fallon pleaded for Elon Musk to...
Hawkwind legend Nik Turner dead at 82
Hawkwind legend Nik Turner has died aged 82, it has been confirmed. Rumours of Turner's passing began to circulate on social media earlier today (Friday November 11), with a post on his personal Facebook page confirming the news at around 4pm GMT. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Roger Waters Said Some Listeners Misunderstood Pink Floyd’s ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)’
Roger Waters said he did not want to rip the wings off of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)."
ETOnline.com
Louis Tomlinson Falls and Breaks Arm After NYC Concert, Forced to Cancel Events
Fans hoping to meet Louis Tomlinson will have to wait a bit longer. Tomlinson took to Instagram Saturday to inform fans that he would be canceling upcoming in-store album signings, which were scheduled for the coming week at his Faith in the Future pop-up events in the U.K., after taking a fall after his concert in New York City Friday night.
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
NME
Margot Robbie almost quit acting after “awful” ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ experience
Margot Robbie has said she almost quit acting after her “awful” experience of fame after The Wolf Of Wall Street. The actor recalled her experience starring in Martin Scorsese‘s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio at the age of 22, playing the mistress-turned-wife of Jordan Belfort, Naomi Lapaglia. “Something...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
‘Crushing Metal': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Phantom Lord’ In Honor of the Zazulas
On the heels of releasing the full download of their recent old-school show in Florida, Metallica have started to unleash pro-shot videos of their performance, too, starting with the epic "Phantom Lord." As he was introducing the classic Kill 'Em All track to the crowd, James Hetfield said, "The title...
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne reunite with Black Sabbath one last time at his 'final' show... 30 years ago today
On November 15, 1992 Ozzy Osbourne played the final show on his No More Tours farewell tour, and reunited Black Sabbath for an encore. It would not be their final show
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
NME
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
NME
Anya Taylor-Joy refused Disney role so she could star in ‘The Witch’: “I just had this really good feeling”
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that she turned down a Disney role so she could star in 2015’s The Witch. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the actress shared that she received a job offer from the Disney Channel on the same day she landed the lead role in Robert Eggers’ fantasy horror.
Jules Bass, Known For ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ And ‘Frosty,’ Dies At 87
Director and producer Jules Bass dies at 87. He was best known for stop-motion films like ‘Rudolph’ and ‘Frosty.’. He was also known for working alongside Arthur Rankin Jr. Jules Bass, who is best known for producing and directing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and...
