Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
NME

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
Louder

Hawkwind legend Nik Turner dead at 82

Hawkwind legend Nik Turner has died aged 82, it has been confirmed. Rumours of Turner's passing began to circulate on social media earlier today (Friday November 11), with a post on his personal Facebook page confirming the news at around 4pm GMT. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing...
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
NME

DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME

Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

