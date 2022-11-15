Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
West Michigan could get several inches of snow by Saturday
Winter storm warnings have been issued for portions of West Michigan, with several inches of snow expected by Saturday morning.
Kent County Road Commission readies for severe weather, offers tips to motorists
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With expectations of lake-effect snow to impact West Michigan, the Kent County Road Commission is getting ready for intense weather and asking drivers to be prepared for difficult conditions. “Those are probably the most dangerous for people because you can go from dry pavement and...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Georgetown Township (Ottawa County, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured two people in Georgetown Township on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Eighth Avenue after 1 p.m.
Fox17
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Grand Rapids Police K9 stabbed in line of duty released from animal hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police K9 officer who was stabbed eight times during a confrontation with a suspect earlier this week was released from the animal hospital Wednesday afternoon to a crowd of officers and police personnel rooting for him. GRPD told 13 ON YOUR SIDE...
Fox17
Suspect in Grand Rapids standoff faces 16 charges, injured K9 released from hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of engaging in a standoff with Grand Rapids police over the weekend has been charged. The standoff took place at a home on Leonard Street Sunday night into Monday morning where 24-year-old Terry Junior Warren shot at officers and stabbed a K9, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
WWMTCw
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
2 injured in chase, crash near Zeeland
Authorities say two people were injured after a police chase ended with a crash near Zeeland.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log November 15-16, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
Kent County to consider 29 projects for $127 million federal funding
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Administration has narrowed down which projects could receive a portion of $127.6 million dollars. The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which has been allocated to Kent County. There were 319 proposals originally considered for the funds. Now, Kent County...
Deputies: Man wanted for inappropriately touching women in stores
A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0