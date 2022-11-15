Holiday hoot: Warrensburg fest takes on owl theme

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The schedule is out for the annual Christmas in Warrensburgh festival. On Dec. 3-4, Santa Claus is coming to town, with a whole swath of things to do.

This year marks the festival’s 34th year of bringing holiday fun to Warrensburg. This year’s festival is titled “‘Owl’ Be Seeing You.”

“This year’s theme, ‘’Owl’ Be Seeing You,’ incorporates the meaning of the owl, representing a fresh start and a new beginning, with the opportunity to once again be together with friends and family ‘in all the old familiar places’ over the holiday season,” the Warrensburg Beautification Committee wrote in a release.

So, puns aside, what will you see at the Christmas in Warrensburgh festival? All events should be expected to be held on Saturday, unless otherwise noted. The full schedule includes:

Festival of lights across the weekend and holiday season

Toyland with Santa

Petting zoos

Pony rides

Face painting

Breakfast and lunch with Santa and friends

Church bazaars, cookie walks and lunch options

Gingerbread house decorating

Local businesses holding open houses

Adirondack artisan demonstrations

Dickens carolers, mastersingers and strolling horse-drawn carriage rides hosted by the United Methodist Church of Warrensburg

Pet photos with Santa at Nemec’s Sports, Farm and Garden Center 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Letters to Santa and book signings at Warrensburgh Museum of Local History 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday

Indoor market and artisan fair at River Street Plaza 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday

Kids’ hands-on demonstrations at Serendipity Spinners and others at the Riverside Gallery 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday

“Dressed for the Holidays” exhibit at Warrensburgh Museum of Local History 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days

Heavenly Metal Hand Bell Choir, Saint Cecilia’s Church 5 p.m. Saturday

Christmas tree lighting ceremony with Warrensburg Elementary School and Warrensburg Jr.-Sr. High School band members 6 p.m. Saturday

Breakfast with Santa at Ashes Pub & Grill 9-11 a.m. Sunday



