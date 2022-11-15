Holiday hoot: Warrensburg fest takes on owl theme
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The schedule is out for the annual Christmas in Warrensburgh festival. On Dec. 3-4, Santa Claus is coming to town, with a whole swath of things to do.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
This year marks the festival’s 34th year of bringing holiday fun to Warrensburg. This year’s festival is titled “‘Owl’ Be Seeing You.”
“This year’s theme, ‘’Owl’ Be Seeing You,’ incorporates the meaning of the owl, representing a fresh start and a new beginning, with the opportunity to once again be together with friends and family ‘in all the old familiar places’ over the holiday season,” the Warrensburg Beautification Committee wrote in a release.
So, puns aside, what will you see at the Christmas in Warrensburgh festival? All events should be expected to be held on Saturday, unless otherwise noted. The full schedule includes:Lake George lighting up for the holidays
- Festival of lights across the weekend and holiday season
- Toyland with Santa
- Petting zoos
- Pony rides
- Face painting
- Breakfast and lunch with Santa and friends
- Church bazaars, cookie walks and lunch options
- Gingerbread house decorating
- Local businesses holding open houses
- Adirondack artisan demonstrations
- Dickens carolers, mastersingers and strolling horse-drawn carriage rides hosted by the United Methodist Church of Warrensburg
- Pet photos with Santa at Nemec’s Sports, Farm and Garden Center
- 9-10 a.m. Saturday
- Letters to Santa and book signings at Warrensburgh Museum of Local History
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday
- Indoor market and artisan fair at River Street Plaza
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday
- Kids’ hands-on demonstrations at Serendipity Spinners and others at the Riverside Gallery
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday
- “Dressed for the Holidays” exhibit at Warrensburgh Museum of Local History
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days
- Heavenly Metal Hand Bell Choir, Saint Cecilia’s Church
- 5 p.m. Saturday
- Christmas tree lighting ceremony with Warrensburg Elementary School and Warrensburg Jr.-Sr. High School band members
- 6 p.m. Saturday
- Breakfast with Santa at Ashes Pub & Grill
- 9-11 a.m. Sunday
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0