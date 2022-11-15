ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y66W_0jBXU3to00

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023.

Haven Hot Chicken , best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England.

Now, the restaurant announced that a new set of doors will be opening at 146 Washington Ave. in North Haven in early 2023. It also plans to expand to Norwalk around the same time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKaZX_0jBXU3to00
Image of anticipated North Haven location for Haven Hot Chicken (Image provided by Haven Hot Chicken officials)

“We are so excited to expand our footprint in New Haven County – where Haven Hot Chicken was born!” said Etkin Tekin, the co-founder of Haven Hot Chicken.  “This location [in North Haven] offers such easy access off of I-91 in an area where so many of our loyal guests are often out running errands, or heading to or from work, offering a quick stop for lunch, dinner, or a snack!”

Adding locations in Norwalk and North Haven will double the amount of pre-existing Haven Hot Chicken shops in the state.

The new restaurants will feature the brand’s iconic array of southern-style chicken, with vegetarian options included, in options ranging from “County” (not spicy) to “Haven” ( extremely spicy).

The North Haven location will also offer online ordering with curbside takeout and UberEats delivery, restaurant officials said. It will also offer limited seating for quick, in-house dining!

Haven Hot Chicken’s original storefront is located in New Haven, and a relatively new restaurant in Orange opened its doors in June 2022.

For updates, follow @ havenhotchicken on Instagram or visit havenhotchicken.com .

