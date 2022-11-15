Read full article on original website
Know Your Opponent: Xavier focused heading into rematch with Lewis Central
(Cedar Rapids) -- Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids, Xavier will fight for the Class 4A state championship for the second consecutive year. For the Saints (12-0), it's a chance at their fourth championship in program history. "This group has been a fun group to coach," Coach Duane Schulte said. "They've...
Harlan riding balanced offense into 23rd state championship appearance
(Harlan) -- The Harlan football team is one win away from the program's second consecutive state championship and 14th in school history. With a program as accustomed to late-November football as the Cyclones, it's no surprise Coach Todd Bladt's team is taking an even-keeled approach into Friday's 3A title game.
Stanton's Stephens signs with Central
(Stanton) -- One of the top girls basketball players in the Corner Conference will take her talents to Pella next year. Stanton star Jenna Stephens is the latest KMAland basketball standout to commit to the Dutch. Stephens made her decision official in a signing ceremony on Wednesday. "It's a huge...
Stacked roster of returners brings promise for Stanton in 2022-23 season
(Stanton) -- Coming off a monumental season, the Stanton Viqueens are preparing for what figures to be another promising campaign. Stanton returns every single player from a team that amassed a 24-1 record and won the Corner Conference championship in 2021-22. An offseason filled with participation in other sports now...
Two-time Hawkeye Ten champ Sonderman goes back-to-back with KMAland Iowa Girls XC award
(Harlan) -- The two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference champion is now a two-time KMAland award winner. Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman followed up a sterling freshman season with a brilliant sophomore year to claim this year’s KMAland Iowa Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. “I think it was just my...
Men's College Basketball (11/16): Murray's 29 lifts Iowa to win
(KMAland) -- Iowa was a winner while Omaha wasn't as fortunate in men's regional college basketball action Wednesday. Iowa (3-0): Iowa posted a 83-67 win over Seton Hall behind a big night from Kris Murray. Murray totaled 29 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins scored 18 points, passed out five assists and grabbed three steals. Patrick McCaffery accounted for 11 points and five rebounds, and Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ahron Ulis came off the bench to score eight points.
Creighton Overpowers Nebraska in Ranked Battle
The margin of victory was the Bluejays’ largest in the rivalry in nearly 30 years
Women’s Basketball: No. 22 Nebraska at No. 20 Creighton Tonight
The first road test for No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is a big one. The Huskers head to No. 20 Creighton at 6 p.m. tonight. NU is 2-0 after wins over Omaha and Houston Christian. The Huskers are averaging 89.5 points a game, led by the perimeter shooting that is averaging 12 made triples per contest.
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
Helen Hunt, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m. Memorials: Helen Hunt Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa.
Kenneth "Kenny" Peterson, 74, of Griswold, Iowa
Visitation Location: Central Church of Christ-Griswold, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Gomer Cemetery at Wales, Iowa, at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Esther Mae Gotberg, 102, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO
Jesse David Christian, 33, Burlington Junction, MO. Service: FuneralName: Jesse David ChristianPronunciation: Age: 33From: Burlington Junction, …
Daniel Gene Wilson, age 62, Oakland, Iowa
Service Celebration of Life Visitation and Interment of Cremated Remains. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Dan's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
Gregg lauds Clarinda housing project
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is praising Clarinda officials for what some call "a golden moment" for the downtown area. Gregg stopped in Clarinda late Wednesday morning as part of swing through southwest Iowa to gauge the progress of a housing renovation project. Work continues on the renovation of the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce offices at 115 East Main Street into two 1,300 square-foot apartment units. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. Gregg tells KMA News the downtown housing grant program drives investment in rural communities.
Glenwood schools seek architect for elementary options
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
Bopp named Teacher of the Year
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors inside and outside the Shenandoah School District were honored in traditional ceremonies in Shenandoah Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Shenandoah Education Association announced the Teacher of the Year and Friend of Education Award recipients for 2022 at the Shenandoah Middle School commons. Amy Bopp, a 28-year veteran elementary instructor, received the Teacher of the Year award. SEA committee co-chair Hollie Larson says Bopp has made a mark as a teacher, coach and mentor in the school district.
