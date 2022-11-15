Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old girl, boy arrested on back-to-back days for threats at Ferndale High School
FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on back-to-back days for making threats to shoot up Ferndale High School, officials said. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, classes were canceled Monday at Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old boy arrested for threatening Instagram ‘prank’ that closed Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening Instagram “prank” that caused classes to be canceled Wednesday at Taylor High School. Police learned about the post Tuesday night (Nov. 15) and launched an investigation. Taylor High School was shut down Wednesday as a precaution.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools
FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making threats that led to classes being canceled at two Oakland County schools on Monday. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were closed on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County to consider holding parents accountable for school threats made by their children
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Sometimes it’s a note scribbled in a bathroom—other times, an ill-conceived social media post as threats of violence against schools have gotten out of hand and several communities appear ready to crack down. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido and Oakland County Sheriff Michael...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Warren police: 2 family members arrested after road rage incident, assault of police officers
A case of road rage on Wednesday ended with two family members in custody. A 36-year-old Warren woman and a 30-year-old Woodhaven woman were both arrested after the incident, which unfolded around 2 p.m. in Warren on Wednesday.
Macomb Co. delivers 'one, two punch' to hoax school threats
MACOMB COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – Almost 50 people in Macomb County have been charged with making such threats, a fifty percent jump from last year. Macomb County is working to have parents and students understand those hoax threats have serious consequences."Today there were two or three schools closed down when's it going to stop?" Peter Lucido, Macomb County Prosecutor said. And so Lucido is implementing a so-called 'one, two punch' to curb the ongoing hoax threats targeting schools."Parents need to really step up their game or they're responsible for the actions of their children.," Lucido said.In 2021 he charged 25 people...
Taylor High School closed after social media threat
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Taylor High School closed Wednesday after an alleged social media threat was made.In a Facebook post, the high school said the threat was circulating on social media platforms. While details of the threat were not released, the school said out of precaution, they canceled classes for the day and closed TVLA and the Taylor Career and Technical Center. Taylor High said their leadership team is working closely with the Taylor Police Department while officers conduct an investigation.
The Oakland Press
Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school
South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on man, woman in Pontiac retail fraud
Pontiac — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man and a woman who used a stolen credit card number to buy paint equipment and supplies. The suspects made the purchase on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Home Depot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
St. Clair Shores police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in St. Clair Shores. Mahogany Pettaway is voluntarily missing after running away from home on Sunday (Oct. 9). She was last seen wearing two braids in her hair, black Nike Air Force 1s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say 2 men shot each other during altercation in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia Police Department said two men shot each other during an altercation. The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Perrin Street in Livonia. A witness said they saw a man with a gun enter a car and strike another vehicle as he fled the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police give update on Rochester gunmen situation; suspects still at large
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police give an update about the search for two gunmen who were last seen on Oakland University’s campus. Campus police say the two men on the Oakland University campus, believed to be armed and dangerous, were seen being picked up by a Silver SUV. Shortly after, campus officials say they tried to break into a building.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 officers, supervisor suspended in connection with shooting that killed 27-year-old woman in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White announced Monday that he’d suspended two officers and one supervisor in connection with the police shooting and death of a 27-year-old woman last week. White had questions about the timing and decision-making by superiors. The 27-year-old mother of two died on...
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
Man charged with felony murder after woman found dead in truck bed
A 19-year-old has now been charged with felony murder after a woman was found dead in the bed of a truck following an accident in Roseville in late October.
