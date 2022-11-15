Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Gaethje isn’t eager on seeing Nate Diaz return to the UFC: “He better not ever come back”
It’s safe to say Justin Gaethje doesn’t want to see Nate Diaz back under the UFC’s banner. Diaz underwent a tough time trying to part ways with the company he had spent 15 years competing for. The 37-year-old expressed his interest in pursuing other avenues. However, the one-fight left on his contract prevented him from doing so.
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier downplays Israel Adesanya’s 0-3 record against Alex Pereira: ‘Most thought he won the first fight’
Daniel Cormier thinks if anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya. Adesanya dropped the Middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, amassing a 3-1 lead on the judges scorecards before getting standing stopped in the fifth round by “Poatan” (watch highlights). That improves Pereira’s record in combat sports against Adesanya to 3-0, which is the main argument against an immediate fourth fight.
Conor McGregor reacts to video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face
Conor McGregor is reacting to a video of Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ friend in the face. It was just this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City at UFC 281 where Diaz was involved in an altercation following the event. Apparently a slap was thrown...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Boxing Scene
Porter on Crawford Negotiating For Spence Fight: 'Doing It On Your Own Ain’t Gon' Get It Done'
Shawn Porter evidently thinks that Terence Crawford could have approached negotiations for an undisputed welterweight fight with Errol Spence Jr. in a more sensible manner. Crawford and Spence were in talks for several months but the highly anticipated bout never reached the finish line. Earlier this month, Crawford took to social media to explain how the fight failed to get made, and he pinned most of the blame on Spence and his influential advisor Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions. In his 20-minute Instagram Live interview, Crawford made it clear he was intimately involved in all the granular aspects of negotiations, saying he spoke to Haymon directly. Crawford, a free agent, left his longtime promoter Top Rank last year.
Dana White compares Michael Chandler to Arturo Gatti after UFC 281: 'He's always in fun fights'
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler may not be getting his desired results in the octagon, but Dana White praised him for his performances. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) was submitted by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) this past Saturday at UFC 281, pushing him further away from the title picture.
Former UFC Star Dies
Former UFC star Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has reportedly died at the age of 38, TMZ reports. Johnson, who had retired from the UFC in 2017, reportedly died due to an undisclosed illness, CNN reported, citing Bellator MMA.
dexerto.com
Deji claims last-minute request from Floyd Mayweather drastically changed fight
YouTube star Deji opened up about his exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, claiming his opponent asked for a significant last-minute change to their fight. Deji went six rounds with undefeated former boxing champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather on November 13 — but despite bagging his first big win against YouTuber Fouseytube in August, he couldn’t hold his own against the ‘Pretty Boy.’
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaime Munguia wants Gennadiy Golovkin or Jermall Charlo in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Jaime Munguia hopes to challenge IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin or WBC belt holder Jermall Charlo in 2023 after he faces Gonzalo Gaston Coria this Saturday night on November 19th on DAZN in Guadalajara, Mexico. With Jermall inactive for the last year and a half, the odds...
Sporting News
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
MMAmania.com
Brendan Schaub declares Alex Pereira couldn’t beat ‘a single guy in Top 5’
With his massive win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, Alex Pereira rocketed up the Middleweight rankings into the top slot as 185-pound champion. He also made his debut in UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings. For slaying “The Last Stylebender,” Pereira appeared in the No. 8 slot, sandwiched between Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
worldboxingnews.net
Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time
Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
UFC parts ways with two more fighters
The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) has parted ways with two more fighters in their latest batch of releases. As we all know, the UFC is the land of the giants. In the landscape of mixed martial arts there is simply no better place to ply your trade. Sure, there are...
Comments / 0