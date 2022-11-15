Read full article on original website
California programs are waiting weeks for free Narcan to prevent overdose deaths
As the overdose crisis has deepened, so has the demand for free naloxone in California — and the pinch is being felt by community groups.
Gas prices dive just in time for Thanksgiving road trips
Southern California gas prices have dropped nearly 70 cents from a month ago. The average is $5.43 in California and $5.50 in the L.A.-Long Beach area.
What we know about the victims and driver in the crash that hurt 25 sheriff's recruits
Five L.A. County sheriff’s recruits were critically injured Wednesday when a driver plowed into a large group during a training run in South Whittier, authorities said.
Family Mourns Death of Missing Simi Valley Mother, Ex-Husband Charged with Murder
Family and friends are remembering Rachel Castillo Monday, the 25-year-old Simi Valley mom who was found dead Sunday in the Antelope Valley. Police arrested her soon-to-be ex-husband and now he’s booked for murder. Zarbab Ali is not only her soon-to-be ex-husband he’s also the father of her kids and...
