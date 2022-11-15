*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people are just not meant to be in sales. You have to be the kind of person who is willing to push another human being into maybe doing something they aren’t comfortable with doing. You have to do this knowing they might not be able to really afford it, and even if you feel bad knowing this. You have to do it for your commissions or for your manager’s bottom line. Whatever the case may be, it isn’t an easy job by any means and only particular people can do it well.

