golfmagic.com

REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA

The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
golfmagic.com

In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic

In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf

Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
golfmagic.com

Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic

On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Golf.com

The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking

There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Irons used by golfers ranked in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green on the PGA Tour in 2022

This week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field PGA Tour event of 2022, but technically, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season ended after Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship back in August. Summer feels like a long time ago for people who are already feeling winter’s early bite, but we can still look back and admire the great seasons that players like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris enjoyed.
Golf.com

LIV Golf confirms host course for first Australian tournament

After months of speculation, LIV Golf is finally headed down under. The upstart league confirmed reports on Monday morning that it is in agreement to host its first-ever Australian event in the South Australian Province of Adelaide in the spring of 2023. The Grange Club, a Greg Norman-redesigned course that...
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination

For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
Golf.com

Inside Gamble Sands: What Wild West golf looks like up close

Bleary-eyed off a flight that required a 4 a.m. wake-up call, I shimmied my clubs, clothes and video gear in to a rental Subaru and bid farewell to Spokane, Wash. Much as I wanted to spend time in the town where Mark Few reigns, I had to hit the road. A three-hour drive awaited.
BREWSTER, WA
thegolfnewsnet.com

Where is Tiburon Golf Club located?

Tiburon Golf Club is home to the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 QBE Shootout, home to an event on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Naples, Fla., area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
NAPLES, FL
Golf.com

Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes

There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...

