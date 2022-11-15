Read full article on original website
REVEALED: The next LIV Golf signing Kevin Na claimed was excited to leave PGA
The LIV Golf rumour mill shows no signs of slowing down and the latest player linked with a move away from the PGA Tour is none other than Si Woo Kim. According to Handicap54, the 27-year-old South Korean is being targeted by the tour commissioned by Greg Norman. Though it's...
In-form Tony Finau FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's RSM Classic
In-form PGA Tour pro Tony Finau has been forced to withdraw from this week's RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The official PGA Tour communications team confirmed the news on Tuesday that Finau has withdrawn through injury. He has been replaced in the field by Kevin Chappell in the...
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
Please don't take offense to this statement of fact, but public-course golfers tend to nudge their golf balls to a better lie more often than private-course players do. I consider myself somewhat of an authority on this subject because I’ve played half my life at public courses and the other half at private clubs.
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
A few days after his fifth PGA Tour win, Tony Finau withdraws from 2022 RSM Classic
On Sunday, Tony Finau claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory and his third win since late July 2022. To say he’s in great form is an understatement. Coming into the week, Finau was the betting favorite (+900) for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and was hoping to earn back-to-back wins for the second time in 2022.
Undercover Caddie: Mixing romance and work on tour can be a complicated affair
Do caddies on the LPGA Tour hook up with players? I get this question a lot, and if it’s not a close friend, I’ll usually ignore it because if I say “yes,’’ salacious questions always follow. The truth is that it happens, and there’s nothing salacious about it.
The 7 most expensive tee times on our newest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking
There are some things that money can’t buy, like, for instance, a tee time at Augusta. But access to other courses on GOLF’s latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list is a simple matter of economics. Pay, and you can play. Here are the seven courses that charge the most (note: all prices are peak-season rates).
Rory McIlroy: 'Greg (Norman) needs to go' and there will be no reconciliation between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf 'unless there's an adult in the room'
After winning the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup in August for the third time in his career, Rory McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship for a chance to sweep the season-long titles on both pro tours. Despite being winless on the European circuit, McIlroy leads the...
Irons used by golfers ranked in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green on the PGA Tour in 2022
This week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field PGA Tour event of 2022, but technically, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season ended after Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship back in August. Summer feels like a long time ago for people who are already feeling winter’s early bite, but we can still look back and admire the great seasons that players like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris enjoyed.
Now Patrick Reed's lawyer has PGA Tour, DP World Tour & OWGR in his cross hairs
Patrick Reed's attorney Larry Klayman has filed a fresh lawsuit against the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Official World Golf Ranking, alleging they colluded to try and eliminate LIV Golf. This news was first reported by Bunkered. The publication report that Klayman has lodged an Amended Class Action Complaint.
Jon Rahm: Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV and performances 'incredible' | Fears for Sergio Garcia's legacy
World No 5 Jon Rahm has hailed Rory McIlroy's stand against LIV Golf in tandem with his golfing performances this year, and admits he is worried for the legacy of fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. McIlroy is targeting more Dubai success this week, live on Sky Sports Golf, as the world...
New complaints in Florida court sue Official World Golf Ranking for allegedly colluding with PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Golf Channel
Attorney Larry Klayman announced the filing of a Second Amended Class Action Complaint in Palm Beach County’s 15th Judicial Circuit on Monday which alleges antitrust conspiracy to restrain trade and harm golf fans in the state of Florida, as well as “eliminate LIV Golf in its infancy.”. Named...
Pat Perez Takes Aim at Tiger Woods, Defends LIV
Pat Perez took a shot at Tiger Woods while defending LIV Golf.
LIV Golf confirms host course for first Australian tournament
After months of speculation, LIV Golf is finally headed down under. The upstart league confirmed reports on Monday morning that it is in agreement to host its first-ever Australian event in the South Australian Province of Adelaide in the spring of 2023. The Grange Club, a Greg Norman-redesigned course that...
Photos: 2022 RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club
The final event of the PGA Tour season is here. Yes, there’s the Hero World Challenge. Yes, there’s the QBE Shootout. But this week’s RSM Classic is the last full-field official Tour event of 2022. Tony Finau, who won last week in Houston and entered as the...
Tour pro denies ‘sexist-elitist’ accusations after refusing to play combined mens and women’s Australian Open
Australian pro golfer Scott Hend has never been afraid of making his feeling know. The 49-year-old winner of ten Asian Tour events is a firm believer in the freedom to play wherever a player wants, saying in July that if the LIV tour held qualifying stages, he would unquestionably sign up.
Morning 9: Harman defends OWGR system I Klayman files another suit I World’s best golf destination
For comments: [email protected]. Good Thursday morning, golf fans, as day one of the RSM Classic and LPGA season finale gets underway. Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard…”The new system uses what officials call “modern statistical techniques” to more accurately evaluated tournaments relative to each other. That has led to a few double takes in recent weeks, including Wednesday when Jon Rahm was asked about the strength of field comparison between this week’s DP World Tour Championship and the RSM Classic, the final official event on the PGA Tour in 2022.”
Inside Gamble Sands: What Wild West golf looks like up close
Bleary-eyed off a flight that required a 4 a.m. wake-up call, I shimmied my clubs, clothes and video gear in to a rental Subaru and bid farewell to Spokane, Wash. Much as I wanted to spend time in the town where Mark Few reigns, I had to hit the road. A three-hour drive awaited.
Where is Tiburon Golf Club located?
Tiburon Golf Club is home to the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and 2022 QBE Shootout, home to an event on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Naples, Fla., area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
Massive payday at this week’s LPGA event dwarfs most PGA Tour prizes
There is much on the line at the LPGA’s season finale — the CME Group Tour Championship — this week: one of the biggest titles of the year, Player of the Year honors and, oh yeah, the $2 million that the winner will take home. That’s right:...
