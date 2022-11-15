Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Jingle Bell Ride rode again
Hiawatha residents saw several horses and riders, along with wagons and a glimpse of Santa Claus on Sunday for the 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride. This year’s Jingle Bell Ride had some changes, as there were no public events around the square. Riders left from the Fisher Center parking lot at 1 p.m. and broke off into teams to canvas the community and pick up gifts for the upcoming Jingle Bell Store.
hiawathaworldonline.com
UMC planning Magical Christmas Store
The First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha is planning it's 2nd Annual Magical Christmas Store and is in need of volunteers and donations. The event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 410 Hiawatha Ave. There will be a Children's Christmas Store, meal and photos with Santa Claus. Children are able to shop for their family at this event!
hiawathaworldonline.com
Fairbridge Inn Express celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cutting
The Fairbridge Inn Express celebrated its recent opening with a Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owners Mike and Mary Ananzeh gave tours of the newly renovated hotel that sits atop the hill at the junction of U.S. 36 and 73 highways on the south edge of Hiawatha. Mary said they have been busy renovating the hotel for nearly 3 years now and are pleased with the results of the 40-room hotel.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Veterans honored at local events
Local veterans were honored Friday at the school and by the American Legion Homer White Post 66. Nearly a dozen local veterans were honored Friday at the Hiawatha High School during the annual FFA Veterans Day Assembly.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Veterans honored at FFA assembly
Nearly a dozen local veterans were honored Friday at the Hiawatha High School during the annual FFA Veterans Day Assembly. Veterans Day - or Armistice Day as it was originally known - is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Armistice Day and Remembrance Day are also honored in other countries and each of these marks the anniversary of the end of World War I - at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
hiawathaworldonline.com
History Mysteries at the Museum, 'A Reason to Give Thanks'
Special Note: Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors wishes you a Happy Thanksgiving!. As usual on a journey this morning, exploring all things history and history rarely disappoints and always leaves me with a profound sense of gratitude. As we venture closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope each of you finds a reason to celebrate. I hope your Thanksgiving surrounds you in sparkle and, of course, more reasons to be grateful than you can count! As always, my gratitude list is ever-evolving and growing, and I am thankful for family and friends both near and far! I wish everyone peace and the wisdom to look at the world with wonder and gentleness. Every one of us has the opportunity to share bits and pieces of kindness and sparkle, and I hope you do!
hiawathaworldonline.com
'Check Please' was a crowd pleaser
The Hiawatha High School theater department presented "Check Please!" to good crowds on Friday and Saturday evenings at the school auditorium. The short three-act play y Jonathan Rand portrayed a "Guy" and a "Girl" - played by Lukin Searcy and Laila Tuttle - who wade through the struggles of dating. The scenes showed two tables - one one each side of the stage - against a backdrop that appeared to be a quaint cafe. The spotlight would go back and forth between Searcy and his date to the other table with Tuttle and her date.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha Chamber unveils new ornament design
The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau has unveiled the 2022 Christmas ornament. This year's ornament - the fourth in a series designed by local artist Katherine Miller - features Santa Clause and a reindeer at Windmill Lane at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Fire
An RV in a Hiawatha residential area was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Former Lady Red Hawks start college careers in the spotlight
As part of the Hiawatha Red Hawk volleyball program, Sarah Madsen and Clara Lindstrom were perennial All-Big 7 selections and formed the backbone of some great teams. The duo has moved on to the collegiate ranks, and despite playing for different schools, have continued to stand out with strong freshmen seasons.
hiawathaworldonline.com
County dives further in ARPA talks
The Brown County Commission met Tuesday morning, and much of the meeting was devoted to discussing American Rescue Plan Act funding. The commission was revisited by representatives of Second Harvest and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. Chad Hidgon of Second Harvest updated the group's previous request for funding, and discussed at length the operations, funding and future plans for Second Harvest. Troy Kolb was present to discuss the HBSC indoor practice facility project, the progress on the building, and how the club might fit into the commission's plans for ARPA disbursements.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Falls City native initiated into Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets
MEXICO, MO - On Oct. 22, Elijah Canonico, child of Melanie Rieger of Falls City, Neb., was inducted into the 134th Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony. The Passing Through Ceremony is an MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Lady Mustangs earn postseason honors
The volleyball season may have ended, but accolades keep rolling in for the 2022 Kansas Class 1A Division 1 3rd place Doniphan West Mustangs, who put together a great season that ended just one game away from the State championship game. Seniors Avery Weathersbee and Kyra Johnson picked up 1st...
hiawathaworldonline.com
RV destroyed in early morning fire
An RV in a Hiawatha residential area was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday. Fire Chief Patrick Sheldon reported that the call came in at 3:46 a.m. as the fire department was dispatched to an RV on fire at 207 S. 12th St.
hiawathaworldonline.com
School Board hears lease proposal for sports complex
The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night for it’s regular November meeting and heard a proposal on a lease agreement for the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, which is currently under construction. Troy Kolb, president of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, approached the board with a lease proposal that...
hiawathaworldonline.com
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Sheriff
The Brown County Sheriff reported on recent reports. * On Nov. 13, a search warrant was executed by Brown County deputies at 415 Goldengate in Robinson. Arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment was Kristin Clements, 42, of Robinson.
Comments / 0