FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
JP Morgan Chase funds $2.4 million for flight academyThe HD PostGoodyear, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
SignalsAZ
Have a Merry Breakfast and Give Back to Mesa Youth
8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with breakfast served until 9:15 a.m. 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with breakfast served until 10:45 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and children over the age of one. Raffle tickets for an opportunity to win a variety of prizes, are $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets (cash only).
Phoenix New Times
This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families
Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the. American Farm Bureau Federation. The 112%...
allaboutarizonanews.com
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mesa, AZ
You don’t have to spend anything on a visit to Mesa, one of the largest cities in Maricopa County, Arizona. This city spreads over 133 square miles in south-central Arizona, within the fascinating Sonoran Desert. A visit to Mesa offers the opportunity to explore a vast natural environment for...
SignalsAZ
Ironman Arizona Returns
Mesa is encouraging drivers to plan ahead as the race may impact their routes on Sunday, Nov. 20. Here are a few tips on getting around the City on the Ironman Arizona event day. Ironman Arizona will return to Tempe and Mesa on Sunday, Nov. 20. The event will run...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Phoenix
If you’re looking for one less thing to have to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. We’ve rounded up bakeries in the Greater Phoenix area that are preparing seasonal pies available for pre-order and walk-ins throughout November, so you can have some of the best-tasting pies on your table this Thanksgiving without having to do any of the work.
Glendale Star
Touch-a-Truck event back at Glendale’s Westgate
The city of Glendale’s ever-popular Touch-a-Truck event is back at the Westgate Entertainment District. The family-friendly event will be held at Westgate’s east parking lot, located at 6770 N. Sunrise Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. At the event, children of all ages will have...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa's annual Great Turkey Tuesday held to help families in need
In Mesa on Nov. 15, it was Great Turkey Tuesday, an annual event collecting turkeys for families in need. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen was there as the donations arrived.
azbigmedia.com
3 new businesses coming to Downtown Mesa
Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, has announced that it has leased three more of its properties in Downtown Mesa as part of the Company’s ongoing redevelopment efforts in the city. ZenniHome will be installing 90 ZenniHome units at 29 West Main Street. This...
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
Video Shows Rare Sighting Of Javelina In Phoenix
"A lot of javelina that have become urbanized are because people are helping them out, feeding them, and attracting them with food."
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
AZFamily
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
fox10phoenix.com
Several people found dead inside north Phoenix home
PHOENIX - Several people were found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. Multiple people were found dead inside, but it's...
KTAR.com
Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home
PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek growth has helped The Pork Shop stay strong for 40 years in San Tan Valley
Looking around the inside of The Pork Shop, it’s filled with various types of meat and the tinkling noise from the door constantly being opened as people walk in and out. Founded in 1979 by Greg Combs, it originally was a way to sell the meat from their family farm. Now, the shop sells about 80 different types of fresh, handmade meat to new and returning customers alike.
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway
Turkey costs are 20% higher this year and will cost you around $29 for a 16-pound bird. Deals on trending toys for the season that won't blow your budget. James Zahn, the senior editor with Toy Insider, said that there are several toys around $30 that might be perfect for your child this season.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Integrity Capital LLC secures $43.6 Million Loan For Bungalows at Norterra To Construct New Residential Community in Phoenix
Integrity Capital LLC announced this week Bungalows at Norterra obtain a $43.6 million construction loan for the development of the new Bungalows at Norterra community in Phoenix Arizona. The 16-acre community located near 19th Avenue and West Happy Valley will house 170 bungalow-style residential rental units. The project is another...
