Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois Man Charged After Arrest With Loaded Gun at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has brought charges against a Champaign, Illinois man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Apache Mall after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Conditional bail was set at $50,000 for 22-year-old Jalen Davis Tuesday. Rochester police officers arrested him...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested with gun in Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a man in Apache Mall who allegedly planned to shoot his ex-girlfriend at the place he believed she worked. At about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, officers responded to the mall after receiving a call about a man who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, who had a gun on his person.
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
CO Poisoning Suspected in Death of Man at Rochester Church
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Carbon Monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Rochester church Tuesday afternoon. A Rochester Police spokeswoman said officers responded to the Bethel Lutheran Church shortly before 3:30 p.m. A staff member at the church told police the man had gone out to a maintenance shed to do some work a few hours before the call.
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
KIMT
Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
WAND TV
Man found not guilty in murder of Suave Turner
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A verdict was reached in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Decatur man. Talmel Wilson Junior, 20, was accused of shooting and killing Suave L. Turner, 28. Tuesday, a jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder. Monday afternoon the...
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing
Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0