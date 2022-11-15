Andrew Garfield Shows Off His Abs As He Poses Shirtless For ‘GQ’ Cover: Photos

Image Credit: Luke Gilford

Andrew Garfield looked absolutely shredded in new photos, posing for GQ UK magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, November 15. The Hacksaw Ridge actor, 39, went shirtless for a number of photos, where he looked super hunky, showing off his chiseled abs. He stood shirtless in the sand in a pair of tight, leather pants, as he struck a number of different sexy poses.

Andrew Garfield poses shirtless in the desert. (Luke Gilford )

The shirtless photos weren’t the only shots of Andrew included in the spread. He also sported a matching leather trenchcoat in a few of the shots, giving him a Matrix-inspired look. Besides the futuristic, sci-fi-seeming outfit, the actor also sported a bright red outfit for one shot with a matching top and pants, with some sleek, black, latex gloves, as he gestured toward the camera.

This is far from the first time that fans have gotten to see The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor shirtless in recent months. Over the summer, the actor was seen catching some waves, while wearing a tight swimsuit in Los Angeles in June. He also posed shirtless with a fan, while on vacation in Indonesia, when stopped for a photo at the beach, in August.

The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of subjects, including the work to play a Jesuit priest in Silence and reprising his role as Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man for Spider-Man: No Way Home. He reflected fondly on getting to work with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland to play Spidey. “Doing [No Way Home] was really just kind of beautiful. I got to treat it like a short film about Spider-Man with buddies. The pressure was off of me,” he told the outlet. “You have three people who feel real ownership over this character. But it was really, like, brotherhood first, I think. And I think that comes through in what we shot.”

Andrew sports a black, leather trench coat for the cover of ‘GQ.’ (Luke Gilford )

Andrew also got into the current “phase” of his career and how he felt that working on the musical Tick, Tick… Boom became a way to cope with his mother’s death. ” I was preparing for something. The person that brought me into existence not being in existence anymore. I felt like it was all connected. She dies young. She dies at 69. Tick, Tick… Boom! became this kind of place where I got to continue singing her unfinished song, to keep her song alive, somehow,” he explained.

Aside from his work, Andrew also addressed the panic that so many fans felt when he said he was going to take a little time off from acting in an April interview. Even though many thought he was retiring, he joked about how he promised that he would return. “Maybe I should just stay on the grind. Maybe I should find something to attach myself to. I’m freaked out now,” he said with a laugh. “I will absolutely get back on it. I will be a slave to capitalism.”