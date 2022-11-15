Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
NebraskaTV
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show 35-year-old Amanda Celestino is charged with first-degree arson, child abuse and criminal mischief intentional property damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man heading to prison for possession of meth conviction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been sentenced to prison for his conviction of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 52-year-old Robert Williams to 12 years. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve eight years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KSNB Local4
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
KSNB Local4
Drawings begin for Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway is back for another year. People can donate $260 to Heartland United Way to get their name in the drawing to win a new 2022 GMC Terrain. Tom and Kim Dinsdale have once again donated...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
KSNB Local4
Delays push back open date of Hastings Theater
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Utilities restores power after outages across city, Juniata
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities responded to two separate power outages overnight that impacted customers in multiple areas of the city as well as the village of Juniata. The first power outage happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to City of Hastings Public Information Officer LeAnne Doose. She said...
KSNB Local4
Hastings City Council approves reworked proposal for casino
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday night was big for the city of Hastings as the city council considered a zoning request to allow the construction of a casino on the outskirts of town. Prairie Thunder LLC went back in front of council members with a tweaked proposal for a casino...
Aurora News Register
The Office opens on downtown square
A building on the south side of the downtown square has a new purpose as of this month, changing the interior look and layout of the structure as well as the lives of international guests spending time in Aurora while being trained to drive big-rig trucks in America. Debuting officially...
foodsafetynews.com
JBS caught using child labor for food safety services; contractor called into federal court
JBS S.A. — the Brazilian company that is the largest meat processing company in the world — has some key JBS USA food safety jobs to fill after being caught using child contractors for overnight sanitation services. The jobs are open because federal Judge John M. Gerrard has...
ktoe.com
Feds: 31 Kids Found Working Overnight On Meat Plant “Kill Floors”
(Washington, DC) — Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska. Investigators said they found child workers also at two plants in Minnesota.
