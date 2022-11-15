ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most problematic intersections in Wichita is getting extra sets of eyes from police. Kellogg and Seneca has the highest rate of crashes in the city that averages about 800 crashes per month. Wichita police are working to make sure that drivers approaching the intersection pay attention.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot looks to be opening in Wichita

I haven’t been able to confirm it with anybody in Wichita, but according to their corporate website, KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is looking to make its mark in Wichita. KPot, an all-you-can-eat restaurant chain, has listed that they plan to open at 7700 E. Kellogg Dr. which is the address for Towne East Square. No word on where this could be within the mall and could be a part of the upcoming Towne East renovation.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy