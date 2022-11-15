Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
Pratt Tribune
Task force seeks retail ban on single-use bags, Dillons working on phased elimination
TOPEKA — The purposeful life span of plastic bags that are a staple of retail stores can be measured in minutes, while these thinnest of load-bearing containers take decades to decompose in landfills. The familiar store-tohome bags have a knack for finding their way into the environment as litter...
Sedgwick County Commission meetings move to new place
Sedgwick County Commission meetings will be at a new location starting Wednesday.
Maize police warn of rental scams
The Maize Police Department (MPD) is urging those looking to rent to use caution to ensure that you're not getting scammed.
KAKE TV
Local shelter says number of Wichita families becoming homeless skyrocketing since WERAP ended
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "A lot of people are going through hard times. Loss of family members, stuff like that. It's hard out here," said William Dickerson. For so many people like Dickerson, the pandemic came with an endless list of challenges. Now, he says the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program was the only thing keeping a roof over his head.
KWCH.com
Extra patrol dedicated to problematic Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the most problematic intersections in Wichita is getting extra sets of eyes from police. Kellogg and Seneca has the highest rate of crashes in the city that averages about 800 crashes per month. Wichita police are working to make sure that drivers approaching the intersection pay attention.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
KAKE TV
'Some of us need this place': Winter push to get people experiencing homelessness in Wichita to shelters underway
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the winter months commence, Wichita leaders are pushing to get members of the homeless community to shelters given the cold weather. HumanKind Ministries opened its 24/7 Emergency Winter Shelter Tuesday for the season. The service will remain open through March 31. “I utilize homeless shelters,...
wichitabyeb.com
Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot looks to be opening in Wichita
I haven’t been able to confirm it with anybody in Wichita, but according to their corporate website, KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is looking to make its mark in Wichita. KPot, an all-you-can-eat restaurant chain, has listed that they plan to open at 7700 E. Kellogg Dr. which is the address for Towne East Square. No word on where this could be within the mall and could be a part of the upcoming Towne East renovation.
kmuw.org
Kansas is adding court programs that help veterans struggling with trauma and addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
Southwest Kansas blanketed with snow
Much of Kansas has received at least some snowfall. Depths of 4 inches are common in southwest Kansas, with a 5-inch reading at Satanta in Haskell County. Wichita has recorded four-tenths of an inch
Too many Black babies are dying. Birth workers in Kansas fight to keep them alive
Nationally, infant mortality declined to a record low in 2020. But a 58% rise in Black infant mortality in Kansas sent birth experts searching for answers and solutions.
Highest crash location in Wichita? WPD takes action
WPD is going to be focusing on the highest crash location in Wichita through the end of the year.
Northbound I-135 will be closed on Saturday in north Wichita
If you plan to travel north on Interstate 135 in Wichita on Saturday, you may have to take a detour.
wichitabyeb.com
Igloo season returns to Nortons Brewing Company for outdoor fun in Wichita
Being able to provide a unique experience can help set you apart from all the fun there is to be had in Wichita. When it comes to patio time, I’m not sure anybody has something more unique than Nortons Brewing Company and their garden igloos. If you’ve never heard...
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 5