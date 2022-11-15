Charlie Blackwell-Thompson was named NASA's first female launch director in 2016. But it wasn't until early Wednesday morning that her first mission – Artemis I – would take off from Kennedy Space Center for its journey to the moon. "For the Artemis Generation, this is for you," Blackwell-Thompson said as the launch was announced as a go.It was a historic event as the 322-foot-tall Artemis moon rocket finally blasted off after multiple delays. This liftoff, which included the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket, was the first part of a series of "increasingly complex missions" to establish humanity on...

1 DAY AGO