Read full article on original website
Related
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
Nasa’s Artemis 1, most powerful rocket in history, blasts off to moon
Two hurricanes, two months and a number of technical fixes since previous launch attempts were thwarted, and Nasa’s Artemis 1, the most powerful space rocket in history, is finally on course for the moon after lifting off from Florida early on Wednesday. The spacecraft, comprising the mighty Space Launch...
Washington Examiner
Artemis launch: NASA's moon rocket to launch in early morning hours Wednesday after massive delay
NASA plans to launch its new moon rocket, Artemis I, on Wednesday after months of delays. Artemis I, a monthslong, $4 billion mission, has been grounded since August and delayed four times due to fuel leaks and tropical storms Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. With the arrival of Nicole, mission...
Artemis 1 launch photos: Amazing views of NASA's moon rocket debut (gallery)
See the incredible launch photos of NASA's Artemis 1 mission, the agency's first big step to returning astronauts to the lunar surface.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
scitechdaily.com
Visibility Range Map: Where to See the Artemis I Mission Liftoff to the Moon
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so launch after it launches on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon. NASA is currently targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16 during a 120-minute launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST.
ABC Action News
NASA launches Artemis I
Close to three months after its first attempt at a launch, NASA was finally to fire Artemis I’s Space Launch System rocket toward the moon early Wednesday morning. The 25.5-day mission will send Artemis I’s Orion spacecraft around the moon and back ahead of a mission that will send humans around the moon.
ZDNet
Artemis: Orion spacecraft takes next step towards the Moon with first course correction burn
Artemis I may have now sent the Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon, but the hard work is far from over for NASA. After Wednesday's early morning liftoff with NASA's Space Launch System, the Orion spacecraft has now completed its first course correction burn to propel it towards the Moon for its 25.5-day mission around the lunar surface.
Artemis 1's Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon
NASA's moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
NASA's Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
How NASA's first female launch director celebrated Artemis launch
Charlie Blackwell-Thompson was named NASA's first female launch director in 2016. But it wasn't until early Wednesday morning that her first mission – Artemis I – would take off from Kennedy Space Center for its journey to the moon. "For the Artemis Generation, this is for you," Blackwell-Thompson said as the launch was announced as a go.It was a historic event as the 322-foot-tall Artemis moon rocket finally blasted off after multiple delays. This liftoff, which included the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket, was the first part of a series of "increasingly complex missions" to establish humanity on...
Leonid meteor shower could bring an outburst of up to 250 meteors per hour
The Leonid meteor shower, known for producing the fastest meteors, will peak this Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. Sky gazers could see around 10 to 15 meteors per hour.
ComicBook
Webb Telescope: NASA Releases Snapshot of Fiery Nebula
NASA has had a busy few days. Bright and early Wednesday morning, the space agency successfully launched the Artemis I mission into space after a months-long delay. Fast forward a few hours and the team of researchers working on the Webb Space Telescope released one of the most stunning pictures the observatory has captured yet. NASA's social media platforms shared a photo of a star named L1527 currently being formed in the midst of a dramatic cloud of cosmic dust. The result is an hourglass-shaped nebula with brilliant blue and orange colors strewn about.
We tested 30 air purifiers, and these 5 are the best ones for improving the air quality in your home
Air purifiers filter pollutants, dust, and smoke and help those with asthma or allergies. We tested 30-plus models to find the best air purifiers.
Comments / 0