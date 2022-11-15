ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

scitechdaily.com

Visibility Range Map: Where to See the Artemis I Mission Liftoff to the Moon

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so launch after it launches on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon. NASA is currently targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16 during a 120-minute launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
ABC Action News

NASA launches Artemis I

Close to three months after its first attempt at a launch, NASA was finally to fire Artemis I’s Space Launch System rocket toward the moon early Wednesday morning. The 25.5-day mission will send Artemis I’s Orion spacecraft around the moon and back ahead of a mission that will send humans around the moon.
ZDNet

Artemis: Orion spacecraft takes next step towards the Moon with first course correction burn

Artemis I may have now sent the Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon, but the hard work is far from over for NASA. After Wednesday's early morning liftoff with NASA's Space Launch System, the Orion spacecraft has now completed its first course correction burn to propel it towards the Moon for its 25.5-day mission around the lunar surface.
CBS DFW

How NASA's first female launch director celebrated Artemis launch

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson was named NASA's first female launch director in 2016. But it wasn't until early Wednesday morning that her first mission – Artemis I – would take off from Kennedy Space Center for its journey to the moon. "For the Artemis Generation, this is for you," Blackwell-Thompson said as the launch was announced as a go.It was a historic event as the 322-foot-tall Artemis moon rocket finally blasted off after multiple delays. This liftoff, which included the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket, was the first part of a series of "increasingly complex missions" to establish humanity on...
ComicBook

Webb Telescope: NASA Releases Snapshot of Fiery Nebula

NASA has had a busy few days. Bright and early Wednesday morning, the space agency successfully launched the Artemis I mission into space after a months-long delay. Fast forward a few hours and the team of researchers working on the Webb Space Telescope released one of the most stunning pictures the observatory has captured yet. NASA's social media platforms shared a photo of a star named L1527 currently being formed in the midst of a dramatic cloud of cosmic dust. The result is an hourglass-shaped nebula with brilliant blue and orange colors strewn about.

