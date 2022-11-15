ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, KY

Wave 3

One dead, two injured in New Cut Road collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late night crash in Louisville has left one person dead and two injured. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived to a collision between two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on New Cut Road. A witness said one of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to Audubon Hospital around 2:45 p.m. after two victims had been driven there with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police said they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Serious crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-65 near Scottsburg

Serious crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-65 near Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WXII 12

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested

A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Lighting maintenance to close lanes on Sherman Minton bridge Monday and Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance. According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
GEORGETOWN, KY

