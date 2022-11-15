Campaign helps military members get home for holidays. The Jack Daniel Distillery is continuing a tradition of helping military service members and their families get home for the holidays. The Tennessee-based distillery is again teaming with the military support group Armed Services YMCA for the project. Distillery officials say the joint “Operation Ride Home” program will help nearly 2,000 junior-enlisted service members and relatives travel home this holiday season. Since its founding in 2011, Operation Ride Home has provided financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military and their families to travel from their base of duty to their homes. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman.

SCOTTSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO