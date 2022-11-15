Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Update: Teen in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenaged male was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road. Louisville Metro officers were called to respond on Monday around 9 p.m. LMPD said he was crossing the road when he was struck by a car.
Wave 3
One dead, two injured in New Cut Road collision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late night crash in Louisville has left one person dead and two injured. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived to a collision between two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on New Cut Road. A witness said one of the...
Wave 3
2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to Audubon Hospital around 2:45 p.m. after two victims had been driven there with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police said they...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after shots fired between 2 vehicles on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot on Poplar Level Road in the middle of the day. Watch scene video in the player above. WLKY's Chopper HD flew over the scene around 4 p.m. at Poplar Level Road and Hess...
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who died in Old Louisville crash; suspect charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 23-year-old man who died in a fatal crash Thursday in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jalen Davis-Rhodes, of Louisville. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested Friday in connection with the crash. He was charged...
Wave 3
LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist...
wdrb.com
Whitley County man charged with murder after multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Whitley County man was charged with murder after a fatal crash in Old Louisville on Thursday. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with murder, assault and receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, among other charges. According to an arrest report,...
wdrb.com
Serious crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-65 near Scottsburg
Campaign helps military members get home for holidays. The Jack Daniel Distillery is continuing a tradition of helping military service members and their families get home for the holidays. The Tennessee-based distillery is again teaming with the military support group Armed Services YMCA for the project. Distillery officials say the joint “Operation Ride Home” program will help nearly 2,000 junior-enlisted service members and relatives travel home this holiday season. Since its founding in 2011, Operation Ride Home has provided financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military and their families to travel from their base of duty to their homes. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman.
wdrb.com
1 student taken to hospital after 2 JCPS buses involved in crash Monday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of JCPS buses crashed on the way to school Monday morning. Buses 944 and 1730 crashed near the intersection of Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue around 8:30 a.m. One bus was headed to Carter Elementary School, and the other was headed to Atkinson and Brandeis Elementary Schools.
Wave 3
Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman allegedly on drugs hits vehicle head-on, killing 2 small children, seriously injuring pregnant mother
A Hardin County woman allegedly under the influence of drugs has been arrested after she struck a vehicle head-on, killing an infant and toddler and seriously injuring their pregnant mother. Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault and DUI. Chapman is...
bcdemocrat.com
Police Blotter: Meth found during traffic stop, man arrested; Man charged with residential entry
A Seymour man, 20-year-old Christopher Stout, faces a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in September. On Sept. 7 Indiana State Trooper Matthew Hatchett observed a vehicle with a damaged license plate traveling eastbound on State Road 46 East past the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
WXII 12
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
wdrb.com
Lighting maintenance to close lanes on Sherman Minton bridge Monday and Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance. According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.
16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
Wave 3
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
