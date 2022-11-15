Read full article on original website
Related
Woman wearing suffragette-coloured scarf removed from Holyrood debate
Scottish parliament’s presiding officer apologises and says colours are not banned following incident at equalities committee
BBC
Scotland falls silent to remember war dead
Crowds gathered across Scotland on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict. The country joined the rest of the UK by falling silent for two minutes to remember the servicemen and women who have died since the First World War. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined mourners...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
Moment Tory politician storms out of Welsh parliament after row
A member of the Welsh parliament stormed out of the Senedd after a row broke out during health questions in the chamber.This video shows the chaotic scene as Gareth Davies was told to leave by presiding officer Elin Jones.Mr Davies lost his temper when Labour health minister Eluned Morgan deflected his question.“I will leave and it’s an affront to democracy,” the Vale of Clwyd Member of the Senedd said as he left.Since the outburst on Wednesday (17 November) the MS has since apologised to both Ms Jones and Ms Morgan.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Piers Morgan tears into Matt Hancock as he presents TV show from MP’s local pubMoment Jeremy Hunt confirmed the UK has entered recessionRoundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south Hampshire
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
BBC
Rishi Sunak urges Russia to 'get out' of Ukraine at G20
Rishi Sunak has urged Russia to "get out of Ukraine," as he condemned its "barbaric" invasion at the G20 summit of world leaders. At a meeting attended by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, the British PM said the UK would "back Ukraine for as long as it takes". Mr Sunak...
French Holocaust denier Vincent Reynouard arrested in Scotland
A French Holocaust denier living in Scotland has been arrested after fleeing authorities across the channel in the wake of being convicted under anti-Nazi laws.After a two year search, Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Fife on Thursday.Reynouard had been given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six-month spell in January 2021.Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard has been convicted on numerous occasions. His conviction was in relation to a series of antisemitic posts on social media.Vincent Reynouard was able to be arrested thanks to a huge effort of international...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Rishi Sunak's G20 meeting with Chinese president cancelled
A planned meeting between Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been cancelled after a missile blast in Poland. The encounter, at the G20 summit in Indonesia, was due to be the first in-person meeting between a British PM and Chinese leader since 2018. Early reports had suggested Russia...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
MSPs vote for changes to gender recognition bill
A bill that aims to make it easier for Scots to legally change their gender is to be amended. A Holyrood committee voted to change provisions for 16 and 17-year-olds. They will have to live in their acquired gender for at least six months rather than three before applying for a gender recognition certificate.
Jeremy Corbyn will never stand for Labour again, say senior figures
Exclusive: Reinstating whip to former leader ‘would be toxic’ to party’s chances of winning general election
Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says
Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
BBC
Ukraine war: Inquest told Briton Jordan Gatley shot by Russian sniper
A former British soldier taught members of his foreign regiment in Ukraine how to use a weapon they deployed moments after he died, his inquest heard. Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was shot by a Russian sniper on 10 June in the eastern city of Severodonetsk. Volunteers he had...
Lord Lebedev ‘never turns up’ and should be removed from Lords, peer says
A peer controversially appointed by Boris Johnson never turns up and should be kicked out of the House of Lords, Parliament was told, but a minister claims that he “brings a different perspective” despite turning up less often than others.Media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent, Lord Lebedev, was given a life peerage in 2020, but has spoken just once on the floor of the House.Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock called for peers, naming Lord Lebedev in that number, who fail to show up “regularly” to have their peerage revoked to help reduce the size of the unelected...
BBC
Supreme Court to rule on indyref2 powers next week
The Supreme Court will deliver its judgement next Wednesday on whether the Scottish Parliament can hold a second independence referendum without Westminster's approval. The UK's highest court heard arguments in the case last month. The Scottish government said a referendum would fall within devolved powers, but the UK government said...
BBC
Scottish secondary teachers vote for strike action
Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) have voted to go on strike to push for an improved pay offer. A ballot saw 90% vote for strike action on a turnout of 62%. It comes after Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, set a date of 24 November for...
NHS staff ‘are quitting to work in Tesco because it pays better’ union chief warns
Vital NHS and education workers are quitting to take better-paid jobs in supermarkets, a union boss has claimed.Christina McAnea, who represents 1.3 million Unison members, says pay and conditions were pushing staff to take less stressful work for higher wages.“I was on a TV programme recently with the chairman of Tesco [John Allan] and he was actually apologising for the fact that his company, his shops, are taking on ex-NHS workers because people are leaving the NHS to go and work there because they can get more money,” she told Committee Corridor, the podcast from House of Commons select...
BBC
Russian anger as UN calls for reparations over invasion of Ukraine
Russia has angrily rejected international calls for it to pay for war damage it has inflicted in Ukraine. It comes after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution saying Russia should face the consequences of its actions, including paying reparations. General Assembly resolutions carry symbolic weight, but do not have...
Comments / 0