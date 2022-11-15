ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date

The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
TechRadar

When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to Disney Plus?

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released on Disney Plus? Right now, the short answer is: we don't know, but we suspect it'll be January 2023. Following its theatrical release, you might be wondering when the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie will join its siblings on one of the world's best streaming services. Below, we take a look at when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to launch on Disney Plus, using the platform's other Marvel movie releases to gauge when it could make the leap from the big to the small screen.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Hiring FREEZE Details Released

The Walt Disney Company’s last quarter wasn’t as profitable as some investors expected, and stock value for Disney dropped dramatically during their quarterly earnings call. But what effect does that have on the company itself?. With major losses in streaming, Disney is looking at cost-cutting options to keep...
ComicBook

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
GamesRadar

The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
Gizmodo

Andor's Cool Imperial Cruiser Has a Long Star Wars History

Andor’s relationship to the Easter-egg-ification of Star Wars has been much less about familiar faces showing up and more about the layers and secrets it puts in the background of its world, rooting its grounded story of resistance in a Star Wars background radiation-soaked world. Its latest “Easter egg” is barely that, but it’s still a nice reminder of just how much the series admires Star Wars history.
tvinsider.com

Henry Winkler Reveals Accent Trick That Landed Him Fonz Role

Barry star Henry Winkler has opened up about how he landed the iconic role as The Fonz in Happy Days, explaining that he came up with an accent on the spot during his audition. Speaking with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Winkler told of his surprise when he was cast as the...
Polygon

The best movies to watch on Disney Plus right now

Disney Plus has come a long way since its launch three years ago. Aside from serving as the home to the company’s massive back catalog of classic movies, the service has since transformed into the de facto streaming destination for the company’s biggest franchises and studios. Between Disney animation, DCOMs, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and 20th Century Studios, there’s something for everyone — and if there isn’t, there likely will be soon enough.
