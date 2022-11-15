Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Man dies after shooting in Norfolk, police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning. According to a tweet, officers got a call about gunshots nearby at 6:20 a.m. and responded to the area, which was on the 1100 block of Church Street. When they...
Man hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing on N King St in Hampton
Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.
Boy seriously hurt in Hampton shooting, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening. The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took...
WAVY News 10
NN man sentenced for possession of AR-15, other firearms as part of drug trafficking operation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was sentenced Wednesday to six-and-a-half-years in prison for the possession of multiple firearms as part of a cocaine distribution operation. Dillard Jamar Booker, 46, was involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of cocaine in Newport News since at least...
Jurors watch body camera footage of traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer, saw body camera footage in court Wednesday. Vernon Green faces second-degree murder and felony hit and run charges, following a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Officer Katie Thyne. The...
Hampton police: Man stabbed during fight in parking lot
HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened at a business on the 900 block of North King Street shortly after 5 a.m. An investigation revealed that two men got into an...
Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Examining the impact of body camera footage on high profile cases involving police
If a picture is worth a thousand words, then video is even more valuable.
WITN
Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges
AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with...
Missing 16-year-old believed to be endangered, Suffolk police say
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a missing, endangered teenager. SPD said 16-year-old Jackson Lindsey was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Little Fork Road at 2:30 p.m. Police believe Jackson left on foot. Jackson is...
WAVY News 10
Jury trial begins for man charged in Newport News officer's death
Jury trial begins for man charged in Newport News …. Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic …. The Chesapeake Police Department is holding its first "Tag A Cat" event this weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UQjiYy. Classes to resume Wednesday at UVA as community mourns …. At Scott...
Multiple firearms stolen during burglary at 2 homes in Newport News neighborhood
Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into Suffolk Walmart
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of a vehicle that drove into a Walmart location in Suffolk Wednesday morning.
Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning. Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m. State troopers...
Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney responds to criticism about handling of Blanchard case
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport is weighing in on recent criticism about how it handled the case of John Blanchard, a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to solicit a minor. Davenport's office released a statement more than a month after prosecutors nolle prossed...
Norfolk police search for man last seen Monday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Edward Wallace, who was last seen on Monday. A tweet from the police department said detectives were concerned about Wallace's wellbeing. He's a Black man who stands 5'11" tall and weighs about 185 lbs. Wallace is known to...
Man dies following shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road.
Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic converter thefts
The Chesapeake Police Department is holding it's first "Tag A Cat" event this weekend.
Woman arrested, charged with shooting family member in Franklin
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was arrested in Franklin Saturday for allegedly shooting her family member, the Franklin Police Department said in a press release. The release said that officers responded to the 700 block of Cameron Street around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. Once there, officers...
Woman arrested following shooting in Franklin
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that person had been shot inside one of the residences in Berkley Court Apartments.
13News Now
