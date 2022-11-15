ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

Man dies after shooting in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning. According to a tweet, officers got a call about gunshots nearby at 6:20 a.m. and responded to the area, which was on the 1100 block of Church Street. When they...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Boy seriously hurt in Hampton shooting, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening. The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton police: Man stabbed during fight in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened at a business on the 900 block of North King Street shortly after 5 a.m. An investigation revealed that two men got into an...
HAMPTON, VA
WITN

Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with...
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Jury trial begins for man charged in Newport News officer's death

Jury trial begins for man charged in Newport News …. Chesapeake police hope ‘Tag a Cat’ prevents catalytic …. The Chesapeake Police Department is holding its first "Tag A Cat" event this weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UQjiYy. Classes to resume Wednesday at UVA as community mourns …. At Scott...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police search for man last seen Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Edward Wallace, who was last seen on Monday. A tweet from the police department said detectives were concerned about Wallace's wellbeing. He's a Black man who stands 5'11" tall and weighs about 185 lbs. Wallace is known to...
NORFOLK, VA
