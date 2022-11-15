Read full article on original website
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Thousands participate in Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of runners took over Downtown Norfolk for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Sunday morning. 3,000 runners from 35 states participated in the half marathon's ninth year. J&A Racing Director Jerry Frostick said the big event drew a lot of visitors to Norfolk who not...
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
WAVY News 10
Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton
Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m....
Thanksgiving turkeys and more: Mayflower Marathon kicks off 26th year
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The work did not stop for volunteers at Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach as they collected and packed up food donations Friday morning. “This is like our Super Bowl as a Foodbank,” said Christopher Tan, the CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
The holiday spirit arrives in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is in the holiday spirit. The city turned on the lights for all to see Friday night. Old Towne hosted its annual holiday open house and tree lighting, as well.
'That's too cold' | Newport News mother frustrated by broken heating unit in apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Sadia Marable, a tenant at Lee's Landing Apartments and a teacher in Newport News, told 13News Now she is feeling frustrated. She showed us a thermostat placed inside her home early Friday morning getting down to 51 degrees Fahrenheit. The situation forced her to turn...
WAVY News 10
Fresh food distribution event being held in Newport News on Black Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Five Loaves Food Pantry on the Peninsula is hosting a food distribution this Black Friday in Newport News. The Friday, November 25 event will start at 11 a.m. and they advise everyone to arrive at that time to be assured food. Five Loaves,...
Community groups need volunteers to search for missing Portsmouth teen
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police continue to search for 16-year-old Aaliyah Hull. Portsmouth police spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said Aaliyah's family reported her missing on November 1. They last saw her on Kay Road in Portsmouth. Flyers are going up around parts of Portsmouth to find the teen. Now, a...
Holiday magic coming to Norfolk with 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade
NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. November of 1985 saw the start of the Norfolk tradition that we know very well today. Thousands would bundle up on the 23rd of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
portsmouthva.gov
ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS TOLL RATES – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023
Portsmouth, Va. – New toll rates at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will take effect on January 1, 2023. This toll rate change is per the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The Elizabeth River Tunnels provide an efficient,...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
Two juveniles missing in Portsmouth
Investigators are searching for two juvenile males who absconded from a facility on the 300 block of Fort Lane today. It is possible that they might be in the downtown Portsmouth area.
Fire the cannon | Downtown Norfolk's 'Great Hot Cocoa War' returns for 8th year
NORFOLK, Va. — A week-long battle of sweet and tasty proportions will once again commence among some of the best Downtown Norfolk restaurants. These restaurants will raise the red flag for the 8th Annual "Great Hot Cocoa War," a competition to see who has the best hot chocolate in the city.
Toll rates scheduled to increase for Midtown and Downtown tunnels come January 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Tolls are going up! Driving through the Midtown and Downtown tunnels will cost drivers more, come January 1. Elizabeth River Crossings, the managing company for the tunnels, announced the upcoming changes this week to the frustration of Darrel Hill, who commutes to Portsmouth daily for work.
