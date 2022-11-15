ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Thousands participate in Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of runners took over Downtown Norfolk for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Sunday morning. 3,000 runners from 35 states participated in the half marathon's ninth year. J&A Racing Director Jerry Frostick said the big event drew a lot of visitors to Norfolk who not...
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
Woman shot on N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton

Police: 1 shot in Hampton Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub …. Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police investigate double shooting on Whitaker Lane …. According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:54 p.m....
ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS TOLL RATES – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023

Portsmouth, Va. – New toll rates at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will take effect on January 1, 2023. This toll rate change is per the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The Elizabeth River Tunnels provide an efficient,...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
