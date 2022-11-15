The diesel-fuel crunch may be the next focal point of Europe's energy crisis as competition stiffens, IEA says

IEA chief Fatih Birol. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rising prices for diesel fuel will add to inflation and worsen Europe's energy crisis, the IEA says.

Competition will also heat up once the EU bans Russian refined fuel product like diesel in February.

Diesel prices are 70% higher compared to a year ago, the IEA added.

Diesel fuel will become the new focus of Europe's energy crisis, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

That's due in part to a European Union embargo on Russian refined fuels will take hold in February, the IEA said, and is poised to add to inflation. By October, EU countries had cut Russia diesel imports by 50,000 barrels per day, and when the embargo hits in February, they will have to replace an additional 1 million bpd of diesel, naphtha and fuel oil, according to the IEA.

"The competition for non-Russian diesel barrels will be fierce, with EU countries having to bid cargoes from the US, Middle East and India away from their traditional buyers," it said.

Diesel prices were already on the rise before Russia invaded Ukraine due to the closure of a key European refinery that erased 3.5 million barrels per day from the market.

Now, prices were 70% higher in October compared to the same period in 2021, the IEA added, while the differential compared to the price of crude oil skyrocketed 425%.

Remedying the situation requires a steep increase in refinery output, but "until then, if prices go too high, further demand destruction may be inevitable for the market imbalances to clear," the IEA added.

The EU ban on imports of Russian diesel and other fuels that takes effect in February will follow an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian crude that kicks in December 5, when G7 nations also plan to move forward with a price cap.