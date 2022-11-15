Read full article on original website
$4,800 in cash taken from ATM at American Legion Post in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence. Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward. The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene...
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
Attic fire causes $30K in damage to home in Riley
RILEY, KS - UPDATE: Just before 1:15 pm on Wednesday, November 16th, crews from Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of West Walnut Street at the intersection with Main Street. Upon arrival crews...
Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 16
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHRISTIAN BRIAN HAYDEN 27, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JAZZLYN MARIE JONES, 16,...
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest
A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
$8K in damages caused to Manhattan church as officials search for suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the person responsible for causing $8,000 in damages to a Manhattan church. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officials were called to the 1900 block of Barnes Rd. with reports of criminal trespass and criminal damage.
Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 12-year-old in Topeka after fleeing to Mexico
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After 16 years on the run, a man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of an underage girl. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced that on Wednesday Efrain Garcia-Castillo was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2006. He must serve a minimum of […]
RCPD: Suspect poured gas on car, lit it on fire
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson in Manhattan. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for arson in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. It was reported an unknown male suspect poured gasoline on a car...
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November 10, has died due to his injuries. The Topeka Fire Department announced that Brandon J. Harries, 42, of Topeka, died on Tuesday, November 15. Harries was in an apartment fire that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to roughly 10 apartments.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff asks for help after windows shot out
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager is reaching out to the public after several windows were damaged by gunfire. According to the sheriff’s office, several windows at the county maintenance shop, located in the 300 block of North 5th Street, in Westmoreland have been damaged by a BB gun or firearm. To […]
TPD identifies woman arrested for stabbing near Villa West
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been identified as the suspect arrested for a stabbing near the Villa West Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says around 1 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Kimberly Melissa Rivera, 22, of Topeka, was arrested for an overnight stabbing and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on Aggravated Domestic Battery.
One dead in early-morning house fire Thursday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died in an early-morning house fire Thursday at 1814 S.W. Randolph, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the single-story residence. Multiple crews remained at the scene as of 5:45 a.m. An investigator was on the scene to determine...
