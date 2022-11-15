ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location

Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Over 40 car break-ins reported at Two Rivers Park this year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Department reported a number of car break-ins at Two Rivers Park this year. Lieutenant Cody Burk with the Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Department said since January they've had 47 break-ins, averaging about five per month. "We've arrested people and charged them for breaking...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
CABOT, AR
KATV

BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, AR

