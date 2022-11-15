Read full article on original website
Little Rock police investigating multiple shootings on Rice Street
Police in Little Rock are investigating after reports of multiple shootings on Rice Street Saturday evening.
3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
Pulaski County deputies arrested a suspect wanted for October homicide in North Little Rock
Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock shooting incident that happened on October 21st was fatal for one person. The local authorities confirmed the shooting later in the day but didn’t immediately reveal the identity of the victim. The day after the deadly shooting, local authorities identified the...
Little Rock Police Department shares details on assault and robbery Sissy’s Log Cabin Promenade location
Little Rock, Arkansas – More details about the Wednesday night theft of a well-known jewelry store in west Little Rock are being made public by the police. According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the burglary at the Sissy’s Log Cabin store at 17717 Chenal Parkway occurred around 6:45 p.m., and eight people are believed to have been involved.
5 patients being treated after fire breaks out in downtown Little Rock apartment building
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Five patients were treated after a small fire broke out in a downtown Little Rock apartment tower Saturday night. According to Fire Captain Jacob Lear-Sadowsky, authorities were called to Cumberland Towers at 311 E. Eighth St. around 5:30 p.m. after heavy smoke was reported to be coming from the third floor laundry room.
One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
Silver Alert activated for a 78-year-old man from Maumelle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update* Friday, Nov. 18, 10:50 a.m. The silver alert has been inactivated. A silver alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man out of Maumelle on Thursday. According to the Arkansas State Police Glen R. Slobig has been missing since Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Slobig...
Over 40 car break-ins reported at Two Rivers Park this year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Department reported a number of car break-ins at Two Rivers Park this year. Lieutenant Cody Burk with the Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Department said since January they've had 47 break-ins, averaging about five per month. "We've arrested people and charged them for breaking...
Officials searching for suspects in October McAlmont Community Park murder
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: Mr. Harris is now in custody. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has issued a BOLO alert for four suspects wanted for capital murder as a result of an incident that occurred at McAlmont Community Park on October 21, 2022. Deonte Kevonne Harris, Johnathan...
North Little Rock police name two juvenile victims in Friday night shooting death
Police are asking for tips about a Friday night double-shooting in North Little Rock.
Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
BOLO: Jacksonville police need help locating a stolen truck and trailers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department asking if anyone has seen or can help locate a stolen truck and trailers. A gray Silverado 1500 with the license plate number 601YGX, a gray 14-foot performance trailer with license plate number AB438839, and a red 7 by 16-foot cargo trailer with the license plate number AB523570 were stolen out of Jacksonville.
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Father hopes ‘Samantha’s story’ can end with finding North Little Rock cold case killer
Nearly a decade ago, a gunman in a pick-up truck opened fire on a car along a busy North Little Rock intersection, killing a mother with her baby girl in the back seat.
LRFD: Woman found dead in Westside Creek Apartments fire on Sam Peck Road
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Little Rock family still looking for answers 5 years after loved one was stabbed to death
A Little Rock family is still trying to get answers five years after their loved one was killed in a stabbing as the anniversary of his death approaches.
North Little Rock police looking for a woman who stole victims wallet at self check out
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department released a video of a woman stealing another woman's wallet at the self-checkout. This incident occurred at Kroger on East McCain on Oct. 19. Police are asking that anyone with any information regarding the suspect's identity to contact Detective Dallas...
Cabot police need the publics help in identifying a woman in regards to forgery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department announced on Monday they need help in identifying a woman. Police said that she is wanted for questioning in regard to forgery. If you or anyone you know can identify this woman contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or email him...
Family concerned about safety of Little Rock Central High School students following gun confiscation
Family members who have students at Central High School say they’re concerned after a disassembled gun was found on campus.
