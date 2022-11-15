Read full article on original website
After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
Yakima YWCA Helping Families Recover From Domestic Violence
Domestic violence is a big problem in the city of Yakima. In fact the Executive Director of the YWCA women's shelter says Yakima and Spokane have the highest rates of domestic violence incidents in the state. Cheri Kilty says they help thousands of women and children every year. She says however that 85% leave the shelter and rebuild their lives in the community.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
How Can You Help Selah Police & Fire Departments Fight Hunger?
It may sound like a broken record, “In the season of giving, remember the less fortunate”. That’s because it bears repeating. Especially with the hustle and bustle of our day to day lives. We can barely remember to take care of ourselves, let alone a friend or a family member. What about a stranger? You really don’t know what someone is going through, even the people that you DO know, and interact with on a day to day basis. That person you may say “hi” to everyday, may be hiding a need for help.
Yakima Are You Ready for Paid Parking Downtown?
Lots of people still talking about paid parking that's coming to downtown Yakima. If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April of next year you'll be paying a parking fee. Paid parking is on its way to downtown Yakima after the Yakima City Council members voted in October in favor of the idea. Paid parking is expected to start in downtown in April of 2023. So far there's no indication the city council will reverse its ruling made in October as the city continues to prepare for paid parking. Andrew Holt the Executive Director of the Downtown Association of Yakima says.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Open Letter to Delta Air Lines: I’m Begging You, Please Come to Yakima
Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.
33 Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley to Support
Searching for Local Small Businesses in the Yakima Valley?. Let's not wait for Small Business Saturday to show love to all our favorite local businesses. The holiday season has arrived and with it many different types of upcoming gatherings. The more info you have on the best spots to grab gifts the better and shopping local not only garner unique gifts but also helps everyone involved. Feel free to send more of your favorites via our app and let's all get ready to shop until we drop. Drink some hot cocoa and then get back to it!
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center
The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
Love Recreation Yakima? Your Chance to Talk to The DNR
If you've ever wanted to let the Department of Natural Resources how you feel about how recreation and use is managed on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County your chance comes on November 15. Officials from the department are holding a open discussion. “This meeting will be an opportunity for DNR...
Yakima Home Sales Price Up But Sales Down in October
As Yakima residents struggle in a tough economy the price of a home is on the rise while the number of homes sold is down from last year. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty the Median Homes Sales Price in Yakima is currently up 9% from last year at $350,000.
Craft Fairs, Bazaars & Fundraisers Are Bringing The Festive Joy To Yakima
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
3 Yakima Restaurants Open For Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Not big on Thanksgiving Dinner? That's okay, it takes a lot of time to prep, and by the time you're through with making dinner, you still have to be prepared for all that cleanup afterward. So instead of sorting through the broken dishes, and turkey carcass and trying to figure out what the heck is stuck to your shit that looks like cranberry sauce mixed with cheerios let us suggest something.
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
Yakima Drivers See Drop in Gas Prices Before Winter
Drivers in central Washington are enjoying a drop in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices are down 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52 per gallong Monday. Prices are 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.0 cents...
9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day
One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
