Gas odor reports in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — There were multiple gas odor reports in the Catskill area on the morning of November 15. Police have reported Central Hudson, a natural gas supplier is checking on issues in the area.

Joe Jenkins of Central Hudson reports that the gas odor reports are the result of a pressure relief valve opening at a natural gas regulator station in Catskill. Crews were on site and have closed the valve. They are also investigating what may have caused the valve to open.

Service is restored. Central Hudson gas said there is no further risk to the areas impacted by the initial leak.

