silverscreenandroll.com
Patrick Beverly says LeBron James motivated Lakers to beat Nets at ‘best practice’ of the season
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 1-2 in games that LeBron James has missed this season. That amounts to a .333 winning percentage, which is better than the .200 winning percentage the team has in games that he’s appeared in. Long story made short, the Lakers are better without LeBron than they are with him.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
LeBron James trade to Suns? NBA scout says Phoenix is 'ideal candidate' for Lakers star
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-10 start to the season. And the Phoenix Suns are evidently an "ideal candidate" to trade for the NBA superstar. ...
Centre Daily
Missing Luka Magic: Dallas Falls to Houston Without Doncic
On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks couldn't string together consecutive wins on the second night of a back-to-back as they fell to the lowly Houston Rockets, 101-92. The Mavs fell to 8-6 on the year, while the Rockets improved to 3-12. With Luka Doncic out due to rest, it was Christian...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
We need to talk about how the Los Angeles Clippers gave up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their future for Paul George
Forget about all the draft picks - did the Clippers mess up just by sending SGA to Oklahoma for Paul George?
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumored to Think 76ers Rival Bradley Beal Will Want Trade
Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has shown plenty of loyalty to the franchise that drafted him out of the Florida third-overall in 2012. Through ten seasons, Beal stuck with the Wizards, despite a lack of postseason success. While many assumed Beal would be on his way out either via trade during last season or free agency, the star guard picked up a max deal of over $250 million for the next five years with the Wizards.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Pelicans Look To Build Momentum With Grizzlies Visiting
New Orleans seeks to put together consecutive wins once again, facing their division rival from up the Mississippi River.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NCAAB, NHL & More
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Today is more than just being about Thursday Night Football, as in the NBA the Spurs battle the Kings, the Trail Blazers face off against Nets and the Pistons travel to L.A. to square off against the Clippers. Plus, there’s NHL, college hoops and more – making it the ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code MCBET and grab a stunning $1,000 risk-free first bet.
Grizzlies And Pelicans Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have updated their injury reports as of 12:30 Eastern Time.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Lamar Odom’s Extreme Makeover Plan To Return L.A. To Contention
On the latest edition of his new Bleav podcast series The LADE Show with co-host Aron Cohen, two-time former Los Angeles Lakers champion power forward/center Lamar Odom served up a piping hot take about how his 3-10 Lakers can fix their future: trading their best player for a bevy of assets.
Yardbarker
Report: Los Angeles Clippers interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner
Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers for months. But recently, a different team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers veteran big man. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Turner as well.
The Kawhi Leonard return mystery follows the Clippers into Texas
Paul George scores 22 points in the Clippers' dominant 122-106 victory at Houston, but coach Tyronn Lue doesn't know when Kawhi Leonard might return.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Detroit Pistons
Having played in just two of his team's first 15 games this season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will once again be sidelined on Thursday. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard's absence, but having played the NBA's second-easiest schedule up until this point, they would like to be in a better spot.
Centre Daily
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed
Opponents in the first round of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks know each other very well. Those playoff matchups were very tightly contested, and while the Clippers survived both times, superstar guard Luka Doncic pushed them to the limits. With the Clippers...
