Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Centre Daily

Missing Luka Magic: Dallas Falls to Houston Without Doncic

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks couldn't string together consecutive wins on the second night of a back-to-back as they fell to the lowly Houston Rockets, 101-92. The Mavs fell to 8-6 on the year, while the Rockets improved to 3-12. With Luka Doncic out due to rest, it was Christian...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumored to Think 76ers Rival Bradley Beal Will Want Trade

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has shown plenty of loyalty to the franchise that drafted him out of the Florida third-overall in 2012. Through ten seasons, Beal stuck with the Wizards, despite a lack of postseason success. While many assumed Beal would be on his way out either via trade during last season or free agency, the star guard picked up a max deal of over $250 million for the next five years with the Wizards.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scores $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NCAAB, NHL & More

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Today is more than just being about Thursday Night Football, as in the NBA the Spurs battle the Kings, the Trail Blazers face off against Nets and the Pistons travel to L.A. to square off against the Clippers. Plus, there’s NHL, college hoops and more – making it the ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code MCBET and grab a stunning $1,000 risk-free first bet.
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

Having played in just two of his team's first 15 games this season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will once again be sidelined on Thursday. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard's absence, but having played the NBA's second-easiest schedule up until this point, they would like to be in a better spot.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ESPN

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
PORTLAND, OR
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Revealed

Opponents in the first round of the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks know each other very well. Those playoff matchups were very tightly contested, and while the Clippers survived both times, superstar guard Luka Doncic pushed them to the limits. With the Clippers...
DALLAS, TX

