ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ore City, TX

Body of East Texas missing man found half a mile from where he was last seen

By Darby Good, Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcjNb_0jBXQ2sF00

UPDATE – The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday.

William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found about half a mile from where he was last spotted on Nov. 5. Martin was last seen running into a 500-acre wooded area.

East Texas bar being investigated after pedestrian was hospitalized due to alleged drunk driving crash

His body was located by property owners who were helping in the search.

Anthony Betterton, Upshur County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, pronounced Martin dead on the scene. His body is also being sent to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler for an autopsy.

Officials are still investigating the situation.

East Texas law enforcement looking for woman accused of spending $4,000 on stolen credit cards

“The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all of those persons who took part in the effort to locate Mr. Martin,” said officials.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are looking for a 38-year-old missing man last seen after running into a wooded area with his girlfriend.

Officials said William Chad Martin, of Ore City, was last seen early Nov. 5 after his girlfriend said they had been smoking meth and were drunk the day before.

According to his girlfriend, they thought they had been caught stealing tires and fled in Martin’s truck before running out of gas and the two ran into nearby woods near Live Oak Road in the southwest part of the county.

She later emerged from the woods, but officials said Martin did not and has not been seen since.

The girlfriend told officials they were associating certain lights and cars with law enforcement and were attempting to flee. She described the lights as white and yellow and officials said that was consistent with an electric company work crew that was working in the area that night.

“The Upshur County Sheriff’s investigators have corroborated several details related to the girlfriend’s account,” officials said. “Evidence has been found to indicate that both she and Martin did run into the woods.”

The wooded area is over 500 acres large, according to the sheriff’s office, and is difficult to traverse due to significant drop-offs, ravines, hills and tight foliage. Officials said an emergency response team from Big Sandy assisted in a Saturday search and provided horseback, ATV and a foot search of the area.

The area is divided among multiple land owners and officials said several of them have offered to further search their properties.

“There is no evidence of foul play at this time,” officials said. “The sheriff’s office has fielded several theories and rumors surrounding Martin’s disappearance, but these have not been based in verifiable facts or circumstances.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0Kbt_0jBXQ2sF00
Photo courtesy of Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jBXQ2sF00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

East Texas news briefs

UPSHUR COUNTY — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the discovery of the body of William Chad Martin, who had gone missing in the early hours of Nov. 5. Martin’s remains were discovered in the Latch Community in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Road, roughly one-half mile from where he was last reported being seen.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Marshall suspect takes own life

A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
AVINGER, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Old Omen Road in Tyler has ‘slightly new look’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler announced that Old Omen Road from University Boulevard to Shiloh Road has a “slightly different look.” The city said that the road was recently seal-coated and repainted, adding a small buffer between the main lanes and the bicycle lane to make traveling safer for bicyclists on the […]
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cass County Jail back in state compliance

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy