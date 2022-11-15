Read full article on original website
Central Linn senior defender Gemma Rowland was named the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 girls soccer player of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches. Rowland led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record and a state playoff berth. Joining Rowland on the league were twin sister and teammate Maya Rowland, teammate Addie Wolfe and Santiam Christian’s Olivia Haima.
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner isn't afraid to put a goal on the list that the Flames haven't checked off since the 2013-14 season. Win a Mid-Buckeye Conference championship. It is very high on the goal list for the 2022-23 season, and for good reason. The Flames...
Brashier Middle College Charter is celebrating the athletic program's first-ever state championship. The Bengals' boys cross country team won Class A championship by beating Southside Christian by a point at the Clemson Sandhill Research and Education Center in Columbia. Christ Church sophomore Grayson Gibbons remains the top runner in Class...
North Hall’s Jackson Martin, Robby Lee, Parker Carlton, Zeke Harris and Kade Hawthorne each won three matches and were champions in the Bronco Stampede on Saturday at Brookwood High. The Trojans won the team title by one point out of a 25-team field, beating runner-up Rockmart by 1 point.
Myrtle Point avenged one of its losses from the regular season Friday to reach the eight-man football semifinals. The Bobcats beat host Crane 38-22 to set up a matchup against one of the other teams that beat Myrtle Point earlier in the year, top-ranked St. Paul. The semifinal game is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove High School. In the other semifinal, Lost River meets Powder Valley in...
