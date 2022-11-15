ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

High school fall awards roundup: Cobras' Gemma Rowland girls soccer player of the year

Central Linn senior defender Gemma Rowland was named the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 girls soccer player of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches. Rowland led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record and a state playoff berth. Joining Rowland on the league were twin sister and teammate Maya Rowland, teammate Addie Wolfe and Santiam Christian’s Olivia Haima.
HALSEY, OR
The World

Bobcats reach eight-man football semifinals

Myrtle Point avenged one of its losses from the regular season Friday to reach the eight-man football semifinals. The Bobcats beat host Crane 38-22 to set up a matchup against one of the other teams that beat Myrtle Point earlier in the year, top-ranked St. Paul. The semifinal game is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove High School. In the other semifinal, Lost River meets Powder Valley in...
MYRTLE POINT, OR

