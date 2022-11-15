Read full article on original website
VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. Check out this behind the scenes video for the Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy 2022...
The high school football playoffs continue this week as the area round of action commences on the UIL side. Seven Denton-area teams entered the playoffs, but just three remain after the opening round of games. Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey look to keep their seasons alive Friday and Saturday in a trio of games strewn across the state.
